Nadal vs Berrettini Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 6 seed Rafael Nadal of Spain and No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy meet in the Australian Open Semifinals on Thursday night.

In the United States, the match (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and will also stream on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Nadal vs Berrettini and every other Australian Open match online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of every single match at the Australian Open with a subscription to ESPN+:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Nadal vs Berrettini live on the ESPN app or via ESPN.com.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nadal vs Berrettini live on the FuboTV app or via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Nadal vs Berrettini live on the DirecTV Stream app or via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Nadal vs Berrettini live on the Vidgo app or via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Nadal vs Berrettini live on the Hulu app or via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Nadal vs Berrettini Preview

Nadal and Berrettini meet for the first time since a 2019 U.S. Open match when the two take the court in Melbourne, Australia. Nadal won that match, but Berrettini forced a tiebreaker in the opening set. That’s the only time the two have met.





Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berretini Tiebreak | 2019 US Open Semifinal Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini faced off in an epic first set tiebreak during their semifinal at the 2019 US Open. Don't miss a moment of the US Open! Subscribe now: bit.ly/2Pdr81i The US Open is the final Grand Slam of the year and takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.… 2022-01-26T17:29:55Z

Both Nadal and Berrettini needed to sweat things out, literally and figuratively, in tough five-set quarterfinal matches amid the sweltering heat on Tuesday in Melbourne. Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3. Berrettini defeated Gale Monfils of France 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2.

“I was destroyed, honestly, physically,” Nadal, 35, said per Tennis.com’s Steve Tignor.

“I started to feel bad honestly at the end of the second [set],” Nadal added. “It was very warm out there today, yeah, and the conditions were hard….We can’t forget that I didn’t play much tennis for such a long time, no?”

Nadal will play in his seventh Australia Open semifinal. He won it all in 2009.

For Berrettini, 25, he held off Monfils after a furious rally in the third and fourth sets.

“It feels unbelievable,” Berrettini told the media after the match via ATPTour.com. “I am really happy for myself. What a great fight against Gael. It was a great match with a lot of emotions. I thought I had him in the third set and then I found myself in the fifth. But I really fought hard and put everything on the court and that is why I am really happy.”

Berrettini secured his first trip to the Australian Open semifinals with the win. He previously made it to the fourth round in 2021 as his deepest run in the tournament.

Berrettini will face a tennis star in Nadal that he once watched as a fan.

“I watch him so many times in this tournament and other tournaments, cheering for him,” Berrettini said of Nadal according to Christopher Clarey of the New York Times. “Playing him in Rod Laver in the semifinals is something that I dreamed about when I was a kid.”

Berrettini reached his first Grand Slam tournament final at Wimbledon in 2021. Nadal seeks his 21st Grand Slam singles tournament crown.

For Berrettini, he believes that he’s come a long way since that 2019 match with Nadal and could pull off the win.

“I know I can do it,” Berrettini told the media per Clarey. “It’s gonna be a really tough one, but I’m in the semis in a Slam for the third time, like you guys said, so it means that this is my level, and I want to get further.”