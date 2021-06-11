Nadal vs Djokovic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two all-time greats face off in an epic semifinal showdown at the French Open as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal square off on Friday.

In the United States, the match (starts after Zverev vs Tsitsipas, not before 11:30 a.m. ET) will be televised on both the Tennis Channel and NBC Sports Network.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Nadal vs Djokovic (and all of the remaining French Open matches, which will be on either Tennis Channel, NBC or NBC Sports Network) online for free:

NBC and NBC Sports Network are two of the 100-plus live TV channels in FuboTV’s main package, while Tennis Channel is available in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both channel packages can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nadal vs Djokovic live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC and NBC Sports Network are included in every one, and Tennis Channel is in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Nadal vs Djokovic live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

NBC and NBC Sports Network are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle, while Tennis Channel is available in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBCSN and Tennis Channel, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nadal vs Djokovic live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Nadal vs Djokovic Preview

Rafael Nadal sees a familiar face as he continues his pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, with long-time rival Novak Djokovic lining up across from him.

Nadal has looked superhuman at the French Open the last two years, but saw his consecutive set winning streak end in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 defeat of Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

“I have been in a tricky situation, 4-3 for him in the third set, one set all,” Nadal said. “Then was the moment to calm myself, to think about the things that I was doing well in practices, just to try to make it happen. That was the moment to make it happen because was a tough, tough moment. I’m very proud that in that moment probably the best level of tennis that I had I showed up until that 4-3 against, until the end of the match, with not many mistakes, hitting a lot of winners, starting to hit the forehand down the line, playing more angles, playing longer with my forehand cross, returning a little bit better.”

Djokovic is ranked No. 1 with Nadal close behind at No. 3. Friday’s match marks the 58th meeting between the two long-time pillars of the sport. Djokovic has a 29–28 edge in the all-time series.

“The best thing is you know that you need to play your best tennis,” Nadal said of facing Djokovic. “It’s a match that you know what you have to do if you really want to have chances to succeed and to keep going in the tournament. Always a big challenge. That’s something that is good because in some way we are practicing, we are living the sport for these moments. So that’s a good thing.”

Djokovic dispatched of Matteo Berrettini in his quarterfinal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

“This match had it all: falls, crowd, break,” Djokovic said. “It was just super, super stressful to constantly be under pressure on my service games because his service games were quite smooth with the big serve.”

Djokovic understands the challenge at hand against Nadal but is confident in what he can do.

“I’m confident. I believe I can win,” Djokovic told reporters. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”

Nadal is a fairly significant favorite, coming in at -275 to win the match. The over-under for total games at 36.5, with Nadal favored by 5.5 games. The winner will go on to face either Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

