‘Naomi’ TV Show Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest superhero show to hit the airwaves is “Naomi,” which premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Naomi” online:

Forget what you know about superhero shows. “Naomi” is turning all of that on its head as it “follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny,” according to the CW press release.

It continues:

When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson) and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig); Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Based on the characters from DC, “Naomi” is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (“Echo Park,” “Queen Sugar”) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode.

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “Naomi’s closest friends join her to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has their small military town buzzing and left her with strange new fainting spells.”

Then on January 18 comes episode two, titled “Unidentified Flying Object.” Its description reads, “Naomi enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego; Naomi’s parents are caught off guard by Naomi’s interrogations; another ominous encounter with Zumbado leaves Naomi shaken.”

“Naomi” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.