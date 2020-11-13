Is the Naples Gator Real? Video of Massive Alligator Shocks the World

A video of an alligator walking through a golf course in Naples, Florida, has shocked the world. The Naples gator is so big that many people have since questioned whether the video was photoshopped.

For those who are wondering: yes, this massive Naples gator is real. The video is not fake.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Naples Gator Crossed the Golf Course During Tropical Storm Eta

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

This massive alligator might look like something out of Jurassic Park, but it’s very real in the year 2020. The gator was videotaped walking across a golf course in Naples on Wednesday morning, by golf professional Tyler Stolting.

Storting told the Tampa Bay Times that the gator was without a doubt real. Stolting works at Valencia Golf and Country Club, and saw the gator walking past the 17th tee at around 2 p.m., local time. “Once I got closer it definitely was a shock,” he said. Stolting said he’s seen other alligators walking through the course in past, but none have come close to the size of this one.

He chose not to call the police or animal control, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Instead, he watched the Naples gator slip into the water.

The Naples Gator Has Gone Viral, With Many Expressing Shock at its Size

The gator in Naples will forever haunt my dreams. It’s MASSIVE!!! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/5uAAJZujdw — David Vasquez 💭 (@TheRealDav1D) November 12, 2020

The Naples gator may have strolled across an empty stretch of green, but it didn’t take long for video of this event to go viral around the world. Thousands have expressed sheer disbelief that a creature like this could exist.

“I thought the photos were fake…” one person tweeted.

“Pretty sure he’s a famous gator now. Al is 10 feet long and taking a stroll in Naples!” Another person tweeted.