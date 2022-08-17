Nate Mitchell Gushes Over Gabby Windey: ‘Forever Going to Be in Your Corner’

During episode 6 of “The Bachelorette,” Gabby Windey tearfully eliminated former frontrunner Nate Mitchell. This development left many viewers stunned and somewhat heartbroken, and there was no question it was a tough decision for Windey to make. After the episode aired, Mitchell took to social media to share some thoughts, and fans will not want to miss seeing what he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mitchell Urged Fans to Support Windey

Even before his “Bachelorette” elimination aired, Mitchell was hyping Windey up on social media. On August 9, in response to a now-deleted tweet that was seemingly critical of Windey and how tearful she had been, Mitchell provided some pushback. “Let’s support her because we can all agree she deserves to be loved. She didn’t cry all the time just the edit I assure you,” Mitchell tweeted. He didn’t mention Windey specifically in his response, and the initial tweet is gone. However, it seems likely it was Windey they were referring to, rather than her fellow “Bachelorette” lead Rachel Recchia.

After his episode 6 elimination, a “Bachelorette” fan tweeted a photo showing Mitchell and former contestant Michael Allio side-by-side. Her caption was “Literally the most heartbreaking break ups ever,” and Mitchell retweeted that one without further comment. Despite the rough episode that had aired the prior night, it seemed he had managed to maintain his sense of humor.

Mitchell Got Personal & Reflective

Mitchell also shared a touching post on his Instagram page the morning after his “Bachelorette” elimination. The post contained three photos from his time with Windey on the show, and he included a lengthy caption. “I cannot express enough how grateful I am to have shared this experience with you,” he began, referring to Windey. He said Windey was “truly an amazing person both inside and out,” and “there is not a moment spent with you that I would take back.” The eliminated “Bachelorette” star also noted she lit up every room she entered.

“I am forever going to be in your corner and I pray that you find the person that loves you how you deserve to be loved,” he added. Mitchell also noted he was striving to “become a better person each and every day,” adding that, “My journey continues.” He added a “Team Gabby” hashtag to the end of his caption. Although there had already been quite a bit of buzz regarding the possibility Mitchell could be the next “Bachelor” lead, the level of buzz escalated significantly after his episode 6 elimination.

“If we could vote for the next bachelor, and it was a call in situation, I would spend all the hours making sure that happened,” one fan commented on his Instagram post.

“I riot if you are not the next ‘Bachelor.’ Thank you for bringing sincerity and decency back to the franchise,” declared another fan.

“Next bachelor for sure. You aren’t perfect but I loved your compassion and positivity,” someone else shared.

Will Mitchell’s supporters get their wish and see him as the next “Bachelor”? Will Windey regret eliminating him? “The Bachelorette” spoilers suggest there’s more chaos to come, and Mitchell’s elimination signals anything could happen during these final dates.