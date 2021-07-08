National Spelling Bee 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Finals Online

The finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee air live on Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN2.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the National Spelling Bee finals online:

Watch the Finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee 11 Finalists will battle the dictionary, but only one will be named the 2021 Champion! Watch live on Thursday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. 🏆 #TheBeeIsBack #SpellingBee 2021-06-30T17:59:24Z

This is the 27th consecutive Scripps National Spelling Bee broadcast by ESPN (2020 had no spelling bee). The early rounds were held virtually, then a dozen finalists traveled to Orlando, FL, to compete in the finals. Kevin Negandhi, a “SportsCenter” co-anchor, returns as the host for the first time since 2017. Paul Loeffler, who was a spelling bee finalist in 1990, also returns as an analyst, and sideline reporter Jen Lada will be part of the team as an interviewer and reporter.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee,” Negandhi said in a press release. “Due to my schedule in 2018 and 2019, I missed out on the fun, but it’s great to be back to share the stories about the competitors and what drives them at a young age to be the best in the world. I’m looking forward to teaming up again with the best in the business in Paul Loeffler, Jen Lada, and producers Bryan Jaroch and Steve Ackels and the rest of our dedicated crew who love the Bee and what it stands for.”

The bee began June 12 with 209 spellers from around the world. They were eventually whittled down to 30 spellers for the semi-finals, and now there are only 11 spellers left. They are:

Roy Saligman, 12, the Bahamas

Bhavana Madini, 12, New York

Sreethan Gajula, 14, North Carolina

Ashrita Gandhari, 14, Virginia

Avani Joshi, 13, Illinois

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, Louisiana

Vivinsha Veduru, 10, Texas

Dhroov Bharatia, 12, Texas

Vihaan Sibal, 12, Texas

Akshainie Kamma, 13, Texas

Chaitra Thummala, 11, California

At the last bee, in 2019, eight participants went the distance through 20 rounds. Having an eight-way tie was unprecedented and as such, the bee will now go “as many rounds needed until a champion is declared.”

For a bit of fun for at-home viewers, there is a multiple-choice Play Along channel on ESPNU for its seventh year. This version of the broadcast offers fans “a one-in-four chance to pick the correct spelling of the given word, allowing fans to compete along with the spellers. The Play Along version also features informational boxes highlighting the word’s etymology, definition, clear pronunciation and part of speech, as well as live tweets, the speller’s bio and more. Back for a third year at www.spellingbee.com/playalong is an online interactive Play Along, a fun way for viewers to test their spelling prowess on their computer, tablet or phone.”

