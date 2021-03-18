How to Watch NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021 Online

The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will take place from Thursday to Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The TV schedule is as follows:

-First round matches (Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Thur at 2 p.m. ET) will be on ESPNU

-Second round matches (Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, Thur at 9 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2

-Quarterfinal matches (Friday at 11 a.m. ET, Fri at 3 p.m. ET) will be on ESPNU

-Semifinal matches (Friday at 8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2

-Medal-round matches (Saturday at 11 a.m. ET) will be on ESPN2

-National championship matches (Saturday at 7 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN

But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of every round of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN and ESPN2 are in the main channel package, and ESPNU is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. You can include both in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, while ESPNU is in the “Choice” and above bundles. You can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your first two months for $10 each, making it the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who went 5-0 in the pandemic-abridged regular season, claimed their 37th Big Ten title on March 7.

They lead the national championships field with four No. 1 seeds, all of whom are coming off an individual conference title: 125-pounder Spencer Lee, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 165-pounder Alex Marinelli and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer. No other squad has more than one top seed.

Lee, a senior, is seeking his third national title. The 2020 Hodge Trophy winner is 70-5 in his collegiate career.

“Spencer Lee rises to the occasion time after time after time,” Hawkeyes head coach Tom Brands said, according to The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “He’s a tough guy, but more than that, he’s a unique-minded athlete. It’s a joy to have him in our room and in our program.’’

Brands added: “He knows that the work comes before the fruits of the labor are realized.’’

Lee is undefeated in seven scraps this year, scoring bonus points against every foe.

“I just go out to score points and really, that’s all I care about. It’s just, ‘What’s next? That’s the next point.’ If don’t wrestle a full match all year, that would be great, but if I do, it doesn’t matter,” Lee said, per The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

“I’m ready to go no matter what, seven minutes or more if needed. That’s the mentality instilled upon me. It’s just scoring points every second of every single part of the match and then getting ready for what’s next.”

The Hawkeyes haven’t won a team national title since 2010. The Penn State Nittany Lions have won eight of the nine championships doled out since then; the pandemic dashed the 2020 tournament.

The 6-0 Nittany Lions are one of two squads with a top seed and a pair of No. 2s this time around: Aaron Brooks tops the 184-pound division, and 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young and 141-pounder Nick Lee are each second in their class.

Brooks and Bravo-Young claimed their divisions’ Big Ten titles; Lee fell to Eierman in the 141-pound final.

“We’ve been training hard this week,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson said Friday, according to PennLive.com. “It’s not really a time to rest until after the nationals. We have a couple of more days of really hard training and then we’ll kind of cut back and let these guys get ready for the tournament. Right now, it’s just making sure that we’re ready to go on Thursday and making sure that our technique and our conditioning and everything is up to par.”