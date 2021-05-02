NDSU vs Sam Houston State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The reigning three-time FCS national champion North Dakota State Bison take on the undefeated Sam Houston State Bearkats in the Spring FCS Quarterfinals on Sunday in Huntsville, Texas.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of North Dakota State vs Sam Houston State online for free:

North Dakota State vs Sam Houston State Preview

Standing in the way of a four-peat for the three-time reigning FCS national champion North Dakota State Bison (7-2) are the undefeated second-seeded Sam Houston State Bearkats (7-0). The Bison and Bearkats will lock up in a Spring FCS Quarterfinal Round matchup on Sunday at Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

The Southland Conference champion Bearkats possess one of the most lethal offenses in the nation, averaging 41.4 points per game, and the No. 2 rushing defense in the FCS, allowing just under 60 rushing yards per game.

In their first-round matchup, Sam Houston State held off a valiant comeback effort by Monmouth, beating the Hawks 21-15. The Bearkats held a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter but watched as Monmouth scored 15 unanswered points. Sam Houston State junior defensive back Isaiah Downes sealed the game with an interception on fourth and goal with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth.

Redshirt junior running back Ramon Jefferson rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns as the Bearkats improved to 14-0 in home playoff games.

North Dakota State advanced to their 11th consecutive NCAA quarterfinal round with a 42-20 win over Eastern Washington in the first round.

The Bison overcame a 20-7 second-quarter deficit, scoring 35 unanswered points to close out Eastern Washington’s spring season.

North Dakota State rushed for a total of 422 yards, including 163 yards from freshman running back Dominic Gonnella, who scored his first two career touchdowns.

The Bison captured the last FCS national title in 2019 when they finished a perfect 16-0 en route to their eighth national championship.

North Dakota State is 5-1 all-time against Sam Houston State, including wins in back-to-back championship games in 2011 and 2012.

The winner of North Dakota State and Sam Houston State will face the winner of No. 3 James Madison and North Dakota in the FCS semifinals on Saturday, May 8.

On the other side of the bracket, the No. 1-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits will host the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of the fourth-seeded Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Delaware Blue Hens, who meet at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 2021 Spring FCS Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. ET in Frisco, Texas.

