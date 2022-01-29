Where to Watch NDSU vs SDSU Basketball 2022

North Dakota State (14-7) and South Dakota State (18-4) meet in a big Summit League game on Saturday.

NDSU vs SDSU Basketball 2022 Preview

South Dakota State looks to protect its lead atop the Summit League against rival North Dakota State.

SDSU boasts the second-highest scoring team in the nation with 88 points per game. The Jackrabbits can put up points against anyone with 74 ore more points in each of their games versus Power Five opponents.

NDSU will have to slow down a Jackrabbit offense that keeps putting up big numbers despite the absence of leading scorer Noah Freidel. He averages 18 points per game.

“Quite honestly we have multiple ways we can score,” Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson said per KEYC. “We have multiple guys that can score in different ways too. So I love our flexibility, I love our versatility. We just try to look at what we’re doing well, why we’re playing well offensively and what can we do a little bit better.”

SDSU has double-digit scorers with Baylor Scheierman, Douglas Wilson, and Zeke Mayo. Scheierman averages 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Wilson posts 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per night. Mayo adds 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest.

For SDSU, sweeping the Bison helps toward a conference regular season title and top seed in the conference tournament. The Jackrabbits last won the conference tournament in 2018 and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

SDSU comes into Saturday’s game on a nine-game winning streak, which includes a previous victory over the Bison 90-86 on Dec. 30. The Bison have a three-game winning streak going into the game.

Rocky Kreuser leads the Bison with 15.8 points and eight rebounds per game.

“Every game is important in conference,” Kreuser told the media on Tuesday. “So we just look at the next opportunity.”

It hasn’t been an easy go for the Bison at times this season with injuries to top scorers Sam Griesel and Grant Nelson. The Bison also lost Andrew Morgan to injury.

“You have a mentality set that you’re going to play the next day and then get the news of the game getting postponed but when can only worry about what we can control,” Kreuser said per KVRR. “Keeping that mentality right when tip off happens all the way throughout the game and then when you leave it all out there you can hang your head look at the scoreboard and see if you won.”

The Bison look to get as healthy as possible and make another big late-season run. NDSU made the Summit League championship last season after qualifying for the NCAA tournament the previous two seasons in 2019 and 2020.