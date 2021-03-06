Where to Watch NDSU vs Missouri State Football Game Today

The North Dakota State Bison (2-1, 1-1 MVFC) will visit the Missouri State Bears (1-3, 1-0 MVFC) on Saturday.

North Dakota State vs Missouri State Preview

NDSU is coming off its first loss in 39 games after falling to the Southern Illinois Salukis, 38-14, last weekend. Iowa State transfer quarterback Zeb Noland struggled under center for the Bison, completing 13 of 24 passing for 159 yards. He is averaging just 5.3 yards per pass attempt so far this season, which is a huge drop off from soon-to-be first-round draft pick Trey Lance.

“Everything that we’ve been worried about as a program leading up to this moment. Egos, complacency, being comfortable or the mentality that I got it probably set it or caught up to us a little bit. I need to do a better job of making sure I eliminate, I will make sure I eliminate that. I think this was a great wake up call,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said after his first career loss with the program, adding:

“Losing does one of two things: either you can brush it under the rug or you can look at all the deficiencies it showed or proved and you get the opportunity to go fix them,” Entz said. “We’re in the fixing mood right now. I don’t think it’s the Bison way just to say it was just a one time thing. We get a great opportunity to reevaluate everything in the program when you take a loss like this.”

As for Missouri State, it’s coming off its first win of the year, a 30-24 victory over Western Illinois last week. Quarterback Jaden Johnson went 18-28 for 278 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. A solid run game by committee made the difference on offense for the Bears, as Celdon Manning (16 carries for 69 yards and a score) and Jeremiah Wilson (10 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown) proved a solid duo on the ground.

Now, they’ll look to make it two in a row against an NDSU squad that will be desperate to avoid losing consecutive games.

“We don’t really worry (about the loss),” head coach Bobby Petrino said in his weekly media availability. “We know how good of a football team they are and the tradition that they have. We have to worry about ourselves and how we prepare.”

NDSU has won nine in a row in the series, winning 22-0 last year in Fargo. North Dakota State is 10-2 all-time against Missouri State.