Nebraska Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will hold their annual Red-White Spring Game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Nebraska spring game online for free:

Nebraska Spring Game 2021 Preview

Nebraska finished 3-5 in 2021, averaging 23.1 points a game while allowing 29.4 points per contest on defense. While the running game was strong, the passing attack for the Huskers last year didn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of opposing defenses. Nebraska averaged 6.64 yards per pass, and just over 190 yards through the air per game.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 71.5 percent of his passes last season for 1,055 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, while also rushing for 521 yards and seven scores. Now entering his senior season, Martinez says he’s ready to take his game to the next level. “Next year is definitely a make or break it year,” Martinez said, per 247 Sports. “I’ve gotten to the point in my career where I’m going to leave it all out there and let the rest take care of itself.”

Huskers head coach said Scott Frost said heading into the spring game that he’s pleased with the improvements he has seen on both sides of the ball so far this spring.

“I like what I’ve seen,” Frost told The Athletic. “We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got work to do. But there’s no doubt there’s been progress, especially in the areas that I think we didn’t perform real well last year. Some of the things that got us beat last year have really improved.”

One thing to keep an eye on Saturday will be a competition of sorts amongst the reserve running backs this spring. Gabe Ervin, Marvin Scott III, Sevion Morrison and Ronald Tompkins are expected to compete for snaps with Markese Stepp and Rahmir Johnson out due to injury.

“We’re really looking for somebody to step forward and take that position,” Frost said.

There will be fans in the stands again for the spring game, which the players are looking forward to in a big way. “It’s going to feel great,” Huskers tight end Austin Allen said. “The fans are our 12th man. They make the experience of Nebraska football everything it is. We need that experience back, especially for these young guys. They need to see what Nebraska football is all about.”

