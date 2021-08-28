Nebraska vs Illinois Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Big Ten is back, with the Illinois Fighting Illini hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on August 28.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Nebraska vs Illinois online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Nebraska vs Illinois Preview

Nebraska coach Scott Frost is 12-20 in his first three seasons with the team, and he recently admitted he’s feeling his seat start to get a bit hot.

“It tells me I better start winning,” Frost said about the pressure to win, via CBS Sports. “Starting to feel like The Charlie Daniels Band — used to be really big, now he just plays county fairs and stuff like that.”

Frost also noted that the perfect opportunity for his team to get the season off on the right foot would be to score a conference win against a team that usually plays the Huskers tough.

“These kids deserve a little wind under their wings,”Frost added. “That first game is going to be an opportunity for us against a Big Ten opponent. That really is a big game, but any one game isn’t going to catapult or sink us.”

Leading the way for Nebraska is quarterback Adrian Martinez. In seven games last season, Martinez completed 71.5% of his passes for 1,055 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 521 yards rushing and 7 scores on the ground. Martinez finished second among all FBS quarterbacks in rushing last year, and Illinois is going to have to account for his whereabouts at all times.

On the other side, Illinois finished with a 2-6 mark in the Big Ten last year, and the lackluster effort brought an end to the Lovie Smith era. Former Wisconsin Badgers and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema will make his debut as the successor to Smith, and he’ll get a nice challenge out of the gate in Nebraska.

“The biggest thing, we’re going to have the challenge of obviously early games just to make sure that we’re playing well. Obviously we’ve got to match their offensive play. On the flip side of the ball, defensively have a lot of respect for several of their players who played a lot of football,” Bielema said heading into this game.

Michigan transfer Brandon Peters will lead Bielema’s offense, but he’ll be throwing to a swath of new receivers and tight ends after top wideout Josh Imatorbhebhe and his brother Daniel, a tight end, left for the NFL draft and to attend Kansas State, respectively.

That said, Peters has some intriguing weapons, including Brian Hightower and Jafar Armstrong, who transferred over from Notre Dame. Tight ends Daniel Barker and Georgia transfer Luke Ford should also make an intriguing pair, so Peters will have options — it’s just a matter of when he gets his timing down with his new receivers.

When these two teams met last year, Illinois won, 41-23, on the road, so expect a knock down, drag out conference matchup.