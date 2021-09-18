Nebraska vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Nebraska and No.3 Oklahoma celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Game of the Century” as they clash in Norman on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Nebraska vs Oklahoma online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Nebraska vs Oklahoma Preview

After allowing Tulane to hang a little too close than some would have liked in their opener, Oklahoma left no questions against Western Carolina last week, trouncing the Catamounts 76-0. The Sooners boomed with 45 first-half points and coasted to the win behind five touchdown passes from Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler. In all, the Oklahoma offense racked up 624 yards and held WCU to just 178.

“A lot of fun tonight. Proud of the way the team responded, really the entire week. For us, it was a battle against ourselves and I think our team was much more mentally in tune to play four quarters and I think you saw that as we played a lot of different groups, a lot of different guys, sideline was engaged, great energy, and made some big improvements for the second game,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “So, fun night, fun to be able to get a lot of different guys in the game and see what they can do with the opportunities. Proud of the way we responded this second week and we know these challenges are going to keep coming, we know we got a big one next week that we are much looking forward to, so we’ve got to keep pushing out of our comfort zone each and every week.”

Oklahoma has been under fire for their lack of defense in recent years, but the showing was solid against WCU, albeit the Catamounts are FCS foe.

“Communication was better, we didn’t have some of the bust and the gifts that we gave them last week. I thought coverage was tighter overall, we just played more sound football,” Riley said. “We tackled better, did a nice job, it was big obviously getting those turnovers in the second half, the turnovers, the fourth down stops, all of that. So I thought it was a pretty complete performance, certainly much improved in the execution of our scheme.”

Nebraska has turned things around after dropping its opener 30-22. The Huskers have beat up on Buffalo and Fordham in back-to-back weeks by a combined score of 80-10. However, head coach Scott Frost wants his teams to clean things up, specifically when it comes to penalties.

“It is little things,” Frost said. “I think we have a good enough team that we could win about any game we play, and we can lose about any game we play. It is going to come down to a few plays. I have to figure out how to have our players stop getting called for penalties on scoring plays and explosive plays. I have never seen anything like it so we will review those and find out what is going on.”

Premier among the concerns for the Cornhuskers is slowing down Rattler.

“It’s hard not to see him even when we are not preparing for him,” Nebraska senior defensive lineman Ben Stille. “He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. What little we have seen, (he’s) really poised in the pocket. Good runner as well. It will be a challenge for us.”