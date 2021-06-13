Netherlands vs Ukraine Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Netherlands and Ukraine will square off in the group stage of the Euro 2020 tournament Sunday, June 13 at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Netherlands vs Ukraine and every other Euro 2020 match (which will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Netherlands vs Ukraine live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Netherlands vs Ukraine live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for Euro 2020, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Netherlands vs Ukraine live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Netherlands vs Ukraine live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Netherlands vs Ukraine live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Netherlands vs Ukraine Preview

This will be the second match of Group C, which also includes Austria and North Macedonia, who are set to play in the match before this one. The Netherlands are coming off a 3-0 win over Georgia last weekend in an international friendly match, and have gone 3-1-1 in their last five contests.

The team was dealt a blow when 24-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek went down with an injury, however, and manager Frank de Boer released a statement this week explaining why he chose not to add a player to the roster to replace the talented youngster.

“To join the squad at this stage of our preparations is not exactly ideal,” de Boer said. “We have been on the road for two weeks, and so I don’t like the idea of a new player arriving. I also have enough midfielders in my squad to absorb the blow. Of course, there can always be a situation where I change my mind, but at the moment I prefer to leave the squad as it is.”

Former player and current Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko’s squad is led by two play-making midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi. Ukraine has gone 2-3 over its last five games, but the young group is ready to play spoiler in the tourney.

“The minimum aim is to get out of the group,” Shevchenko said. “We have a good, young team and if the players are well prepared and injury-free we can do it.”

“Hopefully there will be surprises at the tournament and we will certainly be looking to create them,” Ukrainian midfielder Taras Stepanenko said heading into the match.

Per Euro 2020 rules, the top two teams in each of the six groups will move on to the round of 16, and so will the four best third-placed finishers.

Here is a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Lineup: Maarten Stekelenburg, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Ukraine Predicted Starting Lineup: Andriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk

