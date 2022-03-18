Nets 20-Year-Old Standout Draws Comparisons to Rockets Jalen Green

The Brooklyn Nets had the 27th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. While it may not be attractive as a lottery pick, there have been some gems selected 27th. Some household names that have been picked at 27 include reigning defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam who was a key in Toronto winning the title in 2019, and Boston Celtics standout Robert Williams who showed he has a bright future in this league during their first-round playoff bout with the Nets in 2021. The Nets may have drafted the next big 27th pick in the 2021 draft after selecting Cam Thomas out of LSU. Thomas has played a key role for the Nets this season, as they continue to figure out some of the holes in their roster.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Cam Thomas Draws Comparisons to Rockets Jalen Green

So far, the rookie guard is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field. Thomas is already drawing comparisons to one of the top lottery picks from last year, in Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

“Cam Thomas has some of the same top comps as Jalen Green, as both guards’ offensive numbers are very similar on a per-possession basis this season,” Zach Kram writes for “The Ringer”. “For instance: Green and Thomas are both scoring precisely 18 points per 75 possessions, Green on 53 percent true shooting, Thomas on 52 percent.”

"Cam Thomas has some of the same top comps as Jalen Green, as both guards’ offensive numbers are very similar on a per-possession basis this season …Green and Thomas are scoring precisely 18 points per 75 possessions, Green on 53% true shooting, Thomas on 52%" -.The Ringer — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) March 18, 2022

Kessler Edwards Sounds off on Hitting ‘Rookie Wall’

As impressive as Thomas has been for the Nets, he is just one of their several rookie standouts. Another name that deserves to be on that list is Nets forward Kessler Edwards, who the Nets selected with the 44th pick in the 2021 draft. Edwards has proven that he has the tools to be a serviceable player for the Nets. This season he is averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. However, in the wake of the James Harden trade, Edwards hit somewhat of a rookie wall and as a result, fell out of the Nets rotation. But he is starting to find his rhythm again and is making sure to make the best out of his opportunity.

“Just being out of the rotation may be the last month or so, I knew it was important to stay ready. They still had me working out and stuff, and I knew I’d probably get another chance to be out there again, especially before playoffs, that was just my mentality,”, Edwards said per NetsDaily.

Edwards had become a staple player for the Nets this season, so much that he started 18 consecutive games for the Nets between January and February. Because of this, the Nets rookie said he became fatigued, which led to a drop-off in his play.

“After starting those games, I started getting a little tired,” Edwards continued. “The All-Star break really helped me recuperate and I felt a lot better after that.”

With the uncertainty of Kyrie Irving’s status heading into the playoffs as well as injuries to key players such as LaMarcus Aldridge, the play of rookies such as Thomas and Edwards could become even more important during the Nets postseason run.

READ NEXT: Nets Kyrie Irving Explains Why He Considers J Cole His ‘Hero’