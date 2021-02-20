Nets Give Shocking Update On Kevin Durant’s Injury

What started as a proposed two-game absence has turned into a long-term injury for Nets’ star forward Kevin Durant.

The two-time NBA Champion suffered a strained left hamstring last Saturday Night against his former team the Golden State Warriors. When the Nets initially announced KD’s was hurt, it was described as a minor injury that would require the Nets’ star to only miss two games. Now Nets’ head coach Steve Nash says KD could miss more time than expected.

Kevin Durant Could Miss Extended Period of Time

“What they want to see is improved strength usually when you have a little injury like this there’s a strength deficit,” Nash told reporters before Thursday’s game against the Lakers via SNY.

Steve Nash says there's no timetable for Kevin Durant's return from his hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/XyVthpqt8Y — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 19, 2021

“Until you have that strength back it is not really necessary to resume play so there’s a few progressions he’s gotta meet but other than that we just gotta monitor it and see how it goes but the positive thing is he’s had a few days of rest now, it’s improving but there’s no timeline on when we’ll see him again,” Nash said.

Durant has missed 12 of the Nets’ 31 games this year. That is more than one-third of the team’s games. That is not ideal for a player who is coming off an 18-month hiatus to repair a torn Achilles.

Durant at times this year has looked like the leading Most Valuable Player candidate. Nash has admitted that Durant is not even close to being 100% healthy but he is damn close. If the 12-time All-Star ever hopes to get there he’ll have to play a lot more games to establish a rhythm.

Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Selected To NBA All-Star Team

Durant’s injury not only affects the Nets but the league as a whole. Particularly the NBA’s All-Star Weekend that is set to take place on March 7 in Atlanta. Durant was voted one of the captains of the All-Star roster. The other is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Durant’s teammate Kyrie Irving was also selected as an All-Star starter for this season. It is Irving’s seventh All-Star selection. Irving is possibly having the best season of his career as he is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Kyrie is also on pace to join the 50-40-90 club as he is shooting 52% from the field, 89% from the free-throw line, and a scorching 42% from three-point land.

Irving spoke to the media about what it meant for him to be selected as a starter.

“I’m really grateful that I have the support of not only the community that I come from but communities all over, Irving said via SNY.

"I'm really grateful I have the support…from communities all over" Kyrie Irving reflects on being named an All-Star starter and the brotherhood of the NBA pic.twitter.com/o66I29gi11 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 19, 2021

“To be able to vote me in vote [KD] in, and hopefully we get James in as well we just always want to put on a great performance after we’ve taken hours to go home and work on our craft. And then we get selected out of the best of the best in the world. That honor doesn’t just go over my head.”

The Nets are looking to join elite company and send three players to the All-Star Game in 2021.

