How to Watch New Zealand vs Australia Cricket in USA (2021)

The first of the five-match T20 series between Australia and New Zealand takes place Monday at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand vs Australia Preview

Much will be riding on this five-game series between these two rival squads, the primary of which will be how each team is favored later this fall in the ICC T20 World Cup in India.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa noted heading into the series that it will be an excellent litmus test for the team’s fitness after six long months in quarantine. “New Zealand play a really attacking brand of cricket,” Zampa said. “Usually you play three or two (T20s) and some one-dayers as well – to be able to just concentrate on this one format, it’s going to be really good for our group. We’ve played really good T20 cricket for a while now and I just think this will be a good test for some of the younger guys.”

On the other side, New Zealand chief selector Gavin Larsen knows Zampa and company will be the ultimate challenge.

“Australia will provide a really stern test for our guys who I know will relish the chance to test themselves against the number two T20 side in the world. A five game series also allows us to really nail down our game-plans and the way we want to play as we look ahead to the World Cup later this year. We’ve got a great rivalry with Australia and, with the prospect of full houses up and down the country, I’m sure this series will be the biggest yet,” Larsen told ESPN.

There’s no doubt this series is massive for everyone involved,” Larsen added.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both squads:

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, *Martin Guptill (pending fitness test), Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. *Finn Allen (on stand-by for Guptill)

Schedule for the T20: