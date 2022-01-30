NFC East Team Should ‘Go Big’ and Pursue Russell Wilson, says Analyst

The New York Giants have found their new head coach. It was announced that Brian Daboll will be the head coach for the team in 2022. He is coming off a campaign where he led a Buffalo Bills offense from 2018-2021. He’s credited with developing quarterback Josh Allen, who was seen as a developing prospect coming into the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen earned an offensive grade of 65.3 and 64.1 in 2018 and 2019. He then improved drastically to 90.3 and 90.9 in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Allen is now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, who recently led his team to the AFC Divisional round in 2021.

The Giants offense is led by 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones. He has shown flashes of his potential and the Giants front office believes that he still has a strong case to become the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks this is not the direction the Giants should be going in. Cowherd believes that the Giants should be going all-in on Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson is a Massive Upgrade Over Jones

Jones has improved steadily over his three seasons with the Giants and could potentially still be a star quarterback. However, with a poor offensive line, less than stellar receiver core, and inconsistent coaches, Jones’ ceiling may have been reached already.

After improving from a PFF offensive grade of 65.9 to 78.4 from his rookie season to his sophomore season, he averaged out at 71.6 for his third year. He did so with an offensive line ranked 21st in run blocking and 30th in pass blocking respectively for the 2021 season.

If the Giants were to upgrade Jones for Wilson, they will do so knowing Wilson can play behind a less than average offensive line, as the Seahawks ranked at 17th and 26th in the same categories on the year according to PFF.

Despite the improvement from Jones and the emphasis on consistent coaching, Cowherd thinks this may not be enough to warrant keeping Jones, as a bigger change needs to come into fruition to see the results the Giants desire.

“The Mara family wants Daniel Jones to work. So Daboll will make him the best version of Daniel Jones he can. I think it’s obvious, we’ve seen it multiple years, there’s a ceiling [and] it’s not nearly as high as we wish,” Cowherd explains in a video on TheVolume on Twitter. “Therefore, by year two they draft a rookie quarterback. Most of those are not nearly as good as predicted, some are busts. Daboll, nonetheless, will be asked to win with that rookie quarterback, and by year three, in year two for the quarterback, year three for Daboll, he will need to win or he will be fired. Rinse and repeat for the Giants.”

The Giants could go with Jones and bank on his potential as a star quarterback, or they could move on from the upcoming field general and work with an established star like Wilson. He would be a fit for an up-and-coming team and instantly turn them into a playoff contender.

Giants Need a Groundbreaking Change and Have the Assets To Make One

Cowherd has a simple solution to help the Giants come back into playoff prominence.

“Go big. Call Seattle and make an offer they can’t refuse on Russell Wilson.”

Although Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, the Giants are a team that Wilson would reportedly waive his no-trade clause for. With trade rumors swirling and Wilson’s status in Seattle still up in the air, this could be something that the Giants could capitalize on.

Among these reports, the Giants have the assets to possibly swing a trade for Wilson. They are armed with multiple first-round draft picks, a couple of mid-round draft picks, star running back Saquon Barkley, budding cornerback James Bradberry, playmaker Sterling Shepherd and of course the potential star quarterback in Daniel Jones.

Any combination of multiple picks and/or players would be enticing to the Seahawks and CBS analyst Danny Kanell believes Seattle should just give Wilson what he wants.

“Who do you want calling your plays? What talent do you want out there? You have any input you want. He’s a top five quarterback without question. But if they can’t work out and it doesn’t get back to where it is, I think the New York Giants make a ton of sense.”

If the Seahawks want to restart their franchise or go in a new direction at quarterback, they could look into this trade and see how Wilson responds.