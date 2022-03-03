NFL Combine 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Recent college football stars get their shot impress pro scouts at the NFL Combine, which kicks off on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Coverage of the combine will be televised on NFL Network (starting Thursday, March 3 at 4 p.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NFL Combine online:

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Combine live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 NFL Combine live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Combine live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of the NFL Network via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 2022 NFL Combine live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

NFL Combine 2022 Preview

NFL drafts prospects will test their skills as scouts look on during this week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It’s the first in-person combine since 2019 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Drills begin for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends on Thursday.

While not considered a strong quarterback draft class, there’s a plethora of talented players who could improve their draft stock. Liberty’s Malik Willis is one of them. The athletic 6-foot-1, 215 Flames dual threat quarterback threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns plus rushing for 878 yards and 13 scores.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote that Willis must excel on the quarterback-related drills “where teams will get a further look at his arm talent and timing.”

Brugler added that Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong will also be intriguing players to watch. Ridder led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff after throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns plus rushing for 355 yards and six touchdowns. Strong, Brugler noted, is still recovering from a knee injury, which could impact his combine results and draft stock. The Wolfpack quarterback threw for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Wide receivers will feature some sought-after first round talent and others who could climb the draft board. There’s talent all over the board in USC’s Drake London, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, and Ohio State stars Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

A small-school wide receiver such as Christian Watson from North Dakota State could benefit from the combine. Watson had a strong showing in the Senior Bowl in January.

The tight end class has unheralded prospects who could make a difference next season. In other words, there’s no Kyle Pitts sitting around in this draft class.

Brugler noted that UCLA’s Greg Dulcich could impress. Dulcich could clock the fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends and should excel in tight end drills, Brugler wrote. Pro Football Focus ranks Dulcich at 163 on its big board, so he could move up depending on his combine performance.

On Friday running backs and offensive line prospects will test their mettle.

The running backs draft class has talent though no clear-cut first rounders. Cincinnati’s Jerome Ford gets a chance to prove what he has to offer. Ford rushed for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Bearcats. He also caught 21 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Pro Football Network’s Tyler Smith called Ford “one of the better backs in this year’s draft and woefully underrated.”

Top offensive line prospects include Alabama’s Evan Neal and North Carolina State’s Ickey Ekwonu. With Neal not participating in the combine, Ekwonu could “make a move” on the draft board with a strong showing according to Brugler.

Defensive linemen and linebackers will take center stage on Saturday at the combine. Sunday will feature defensive backs and specialists such as record-setting San Diego State punter Matt Araiza, who ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti did a story on in December 2021.

Araiza and the 323 other invited prospects will look to write their stories in Indianapolis this weekend with draft positioning and professional futures on the line.