NFLPA Collegiate Bowl 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 10th edition of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

The game (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Collegiate Bowl online:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl 2022 Preview

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis will lead the National Team, while Jonathan Hayes and Rod Woodson will be his offensive coordinator and defensive coordinators. On the other side, ex-Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher will lead the American Team, with Duane Taylor and Wade Phillips taking on offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively.

The game is an annual showcase of sorts for draft-eligible college players headed for careers in the NFL. Per NFL.com: “The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is one of the top annual all-star showcases for draft-eligible prospects. In addition to the game itself, the week-long experience allows players a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Players on both sides have been practicing all week, and they’ll get to showcase their skill sets in front of nearly 200 scouts, player personnel, general managers and head coaches from all 32 teams.

“It means a lot that I could be probably one of the first players to be drafted from an HBCU (Historic Black Colleges and Universities) in a long time,” safety Markquese Bell of Florida A&M said. “Me and a couple other guys that are here from HBCUs, we’re trying to do something big, so we’re trying to bring the spotlight to HBCUs to just show, like, just because we’re this level, we have that Black college football name attached to us, that doesn’t mean we can’t compete with some of the best in the country.”

Former NFL outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict is currently serving as a position coach on the National Team, working with to develop young talent playing the position he knows well. A former Pro Bowler in his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burfict has been testing young LBs on their reaction times, while also helping them with their footwork. He ends his sessions with invaluable feedback for the players he has worked with.

“Games like the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl play a big part in preparing the next generation of football players for success at the professional level,” Fisher said, via The Tennessean. “I’m honored to be a head coach this year and look forward to working with these talented prospects.”

“My first experience as a NFLPA Collegiate Bowl head coach was very rewarding,” added Lewis, who also coached in the 2020 game. “I’m excited to once again have the opportunity to lead and share wisdom with some of the country’s best college players.”