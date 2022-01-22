Ngannou vs Gane Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 270 Online

Buy UFC 270

A pair of title fights headline the card at UFC 270 on Saturday from the Honda Center, with all eyes on a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

In the US, the UFC 270 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. Here are the different ways you can buy it and then watch a live stream of Ngannou vs Gane and all the other fights online:

How to Buy Ngannou vs Gane

How to Watch Ngannou vs Gane

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Ngannou vs Gane and UFC 270 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Ngannou vs Gane Preview

The undisputed heavyweight title is on the line as Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 270. The one-time training partners are now opponents as they face off for a UFC strap.

“This whole story is a great story,” said UFC president Dana White. “But the most important thing is no matter who hit who, who did what, who doesn’t like who, on Saturday night, the two biggest, baddest heavyweights in the world are going to fight, and all the questions will be answered. That’s all that matters.”

The history between the two has sparked a storyline this week, with Ngannou saying he knocked out Gane with a kick. Gane has maintained that never happened.

“He was knocked out, probably, because he doesn’t remember,” Ngannou said at the pre-fight press conference.

Gane quickly fired back.

“This is not the truth,” Gane said. “We did some sparring – and it was really great sparring from Francis. It was a beautiful left kick. The problem with Francis is he doesn’t like technical sparring – (he likes) to make power. … You gave me the left kick. You hurt me. You see? I’m honest – you hurt me. You hurt me. But you didn’t knock me down.”

The flyweight title is also up for grabs, with Brandon Moreno making his first title defense against Deiveson Figueiredo to complete their trilogy. The duo fought to a draw in their first scrap and Moreno won the last by submission to claim the belt.

“Figueiredo liked to talk like, ‘This guy is scared of me, he don’t want to give me the trilogy.’ But man, I was just waiting for the name, literally,” Moreno said. “The first name the UFC gave me was Figueiredo and I said ‘yes’ in that moment, because I just wanted to fight.

“At first I was a little surprised. But at the end of the day, the first fight was incredible, second fight was total domination, but maybe the trilogy can be nice to finish the job and put Deiveson Figueiredo in the 135-pound division.”

Full UFC 270 Card and Odds

Ciryl Gane -155 vs. Francis Ngannou (c) +130, heavyweight championship

Brandon Moreno -175 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +150, flyweight championship

Michel Pereira -280 vs. Andre Fialho +230, welterweight

Said Nurmagomedov -190 vs. Cody Stamann +160, bantamweight

Raoni Barcelos -490 vs. Victory Henry +370, bantamweight

Tony Gravely -240 vs. Saimon Oliveira +200, bantamweight

Michael Morales -125 vs. Trevin Giles +105, welterweight

Jack Della -340 vs. Pete Rodriguez +270, welterweight

Matt Frevola -190 vs. Genaro Valdez +160, lightweight

Kay Hansen -240 vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius +200, women’s flyweight

Vanessa Demopoulos -140 vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez +120, women’s strawweight