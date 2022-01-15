Nigeria vs Sudan AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Nigeria and Sudan know that a win for either one will put them atop Group D on Saturday when they lock horns over at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Nigeria vs Sudan and every other AFCON 2022 match online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports en Español, beIN Sports Xtra Español (those four channels will combine to have every AFCON 2022 match) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nigeria vs Sudan and every other AFCON 2022 match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Nigeria vs Sudan 2022 Preview

Nigeria and Sudan will face off for a 15th occasion as the Super Eagles have a significant advantage over Saturday’s rivals. Since their first match back in 1963, West Africans won on eight occasions, drew four times and lost just twice to the Sudanese.

Nigeria’s coach Augustine Eguavoen says his team will go into their next match against Sudan with the same approach after winning their opening game 1-0 against Egypt.

After the first round of play, many pundits and fans were so impressed with the Super Eagles that many said they were the best team of that stage of the competition.

Now their big obstacle will be to keep things in perspective and not get carried away by the enthusiasm generated by Egypt win.

“Sudan is not a pushover, and more so, they are one point, we are three points, we want to consolidate on that and we will be pushing on harder to have a chance to qualify for the knockout phase,”Eguavoen emphasized in his press conference.”They have players in their attack who are quite fast, probably as fast as Mo Salah (Liverpool and Egypt striker), but tomorrow they are playing against Nigeria and we expect that they will raise their game as well, but we will respond well.”

For Nigeria, there will be a need to see more from Kelechi Iheanacho. The Leicester man was the star of the match against the Pharaohs of Egypt, revealed that the Super Eagles will not let their chances go to waste as against their opening match where they failed to convert a flurry of chances against the hapless Egyptians.

Sudan, who are coming off a draw against Guinea Bissau their opener, they come in searching for a success in their next match against Nigeria. This would be the first since AFCON qualifying back in 2015.

The Falcons of Jediane are anxious to be able to get their third win ever against the African powerhouse.

“Many people expect us to lose. But you know, in football can happen everything,” said Sudan winger Yasin Hamed. “For us, the most important thing is to go on the pitch to prove first of all, for us and after for everybody like we have … we are a team. We are like a family and we can do everything together.”