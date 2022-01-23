Nigeria vs Tunisia AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Nigeria and Tunisia face off in one of the more attractive second-round matches in the African Cup of Nations. The winner of this match faces the winner between Burkina Faso and Gabon.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Nigeria vs Tunisia and every other AFCON 2022 match online:

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports en Español, beIN Sports Xtra Español (those four channels will combine to have every AFCON 2022 match) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nigeria vs Tunisia and every other AFCON 2022 match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Nigeria vs Tunisia 2022 Preview

The history between these two sides is one of the more interesting ones in African football. This is a rematch of the bronze medal match from the 2019 edition, but some of their previous encounters also left a very interesting flavor to this rivalry.

From the walkover in 1978 to the semifinal in 2004 that would eventually lead to the Carthage Lions first AFCON title, these two sides had some dramatic endings and made the name of Vincent Enyeama become a goalkeeping legend.

On paper, this match has two teams that showed some good football in the group stage. That will change after Tunisia was crippled with various COVID cases and the team will have to scramble to make the necessary adjustments.

Prio round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with the Super Eagles, several Tunisian players and Mondher Kebaier, the head coach, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kebaier was absent during the pre-match press conference on Saturday over at the Roumdje Adjia Stadium in Garoua. While it was assistant coach Jalal Al-Qadri that addressed journalists.

Amongst the players that will be missing are captain Wahbi Khazri, who scored twice in their 4-0 win over Mauritania. There were others in that list that included Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Romdhane, Ali Maâloul, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

Nigeria in the meantime, look like the strongest side in the tournament. They remain the only team to not have conceded a point in this competition as of this point. Recent history also favors Nigeria as they have won 12 of their last 14 AFCON matches.

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen confirmed nothing will change from his end. His approach to this game will be the same as all the other matches up to this point. This type of focus is what helped the Super Eagles execute in such a manner that helped propel them over Egypt in their opener.

So with a clean bill of health, it seems very logical that Nigeria use their best lineup available for this match. Yet what makes this team so dangerous is that so far every player stepped up when called upon. Nigeria have had more different scorers (six) than any other team so far at this year’s tournament, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Simon, Simon Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, Troost-Ekong and Umar Sadiq each scoring once.

