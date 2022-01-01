Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) take on the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year’s Day.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Fiesta Bowl 2022 Preview

This will be the first game for new Irish head coach Marcus Freemann. Brian Kelly took the head coaching job at LSU, so Notre Dame will have a new face leading the team for the first time in 12 years.

Notre Dame will be led on offense by quarterback Jack Coan, who has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,641 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The Irish are averaging 35.3 points a game on offense, and they’re allowing 18.3 points a game to opposing offenses. They’ll be going up against a Cowboys squad that’s scoring 30.6 points a game offensively while surrendering 16.8 points per contest on defense.

“I’m so impressed with how hard they play,” Freeman said about Oklahoma State. “From every position, but especially their front four. They play extremely hard. They are relentless and they they tackle and they pursue to the ball well. It’s going to be a huge challenge and the challenge isn’t going to be schematically. it’s going to be to match their intensity and the physicality they play with.”

Oklahoma State coach Jeff Gundy confirms the Irish can expect to see a physical OSU defense in this one.

“Our defense is going to play good. Ultimately, the players play and the coaches don’t really have much to do on game day, so that’s the advantage we have at this time without Coach [Jim] Knowles being here, is the same guys will be on the field,” Gundy said.

“This is a really good football team. I think they deserve to be ranked fifth in the country, and I understand their helmet and their logo. But, we’re very proud of Oklahoma State’s logo and we’re looking forward to competing in the game,” the Oklahoma State coach added.

The Cowboys will be led on offense by quarterback Spencer Sanders, who has completed over 61 percent of his passes this season for 2,468 yards, 16 TDs and 12 interceptions. He also has six rushing scores.

Oklahoma State is coming off a loss in the Big 12 Championship to Baylor, 21-16, while Notre Dame has won seven straight games, most recently taking down Stanford on November 27, 45-14.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.