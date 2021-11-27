How to Watch Notre Dame vs Stanford Football Live Stream Online

Fifth-ranked Notre Dame (10-1) looks to keep its slim College Football Playoff hopes alive against rival Stanford (3-8).

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs Stanford online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Stanford live on the FuboTV app. You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn't advertised as such, but your "due today" amount will be $0 when signing up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Notre Dame vs Stanford live on the DirecTV Stream app.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Notre Dame vs Stanford live on the Vidgo app.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Stanford live on the Hulu app.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Stanford live on the Sling TV app.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

Notre Dame vs Stanford 2021 Preview

Notre Dame closes out its regular season with a critical rivalry matchup against Stanford.

The Irish come into the game on a six-game winning streak since Cincinnati pulled off a 24-13 stunner on Oct. 2 in South Bend, Indiana. With the Bearcats still unbeaten at 11-0 and fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Irish have a shot to sneak in with a win at Stanford.

“You’re always trying to build your football team to be there at the end,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said according to the Associated Press. “I don’t know that we spend any time talking about it at one time, but you’re always trying to build your football team so when you get to November, you become a playoff football team. That’s really it. We don’t talk about it, but we’re always going to work every day thinking about building our football team to be that kind of team in November.”

Irish quarterback Jack Coan has emerged as the leader on offense this season with 2,296 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a 66.8% completion rate. Michael Mayer has been the go-to pass catcher for Coan with 55 receptions for 663 yards and five touchdowns.

“Jack’s an extraordinary kid in the sense that he has a high football IQ, he doesn’t require extra reps,” Kelly said per Sports Illustrated’s Irish Breakdown. “That’s why this thing has taken off.”

Notre Dame’s running attack likewise took off with Kyren Williams. He leads the team with 921 yards and 12 touchdowns on five yards per attempt.

Stanford’s defense surrenders 448 yards of total offense and 31.3 points per game. Cardinal head coach David Shaw expects a huge challenge the Irish offense.

“They’re appropriately ranked,” Shaw said per Irish Breakdown. “They have a lot of very skilled athletes there. They are missing their superstar safety (Kyle Hamilton). He’s probably the best safety in America over the last two years but they haven’t missed a beat defensively.”

That doesn’t mean Shaw expects less on senior night for the Cardinal.

“We have a lot of guys that are seniors that are playing their last game at Stanford,” Shaw said per Irish Breakdown. “We have a lot of guys that aren’t seniors that really want these guys to go out the way we want them to go out. And we’re playing against one of our rivals. We have a lot of rivals and Notre Dame is a rival. We have fared well against them in the last decade so I don’t need to give any rah-rah speeches. Our guys are locked in. This crew coming in here is very, very good. We are going to have to play our best football game.”