How Many People Attended Obama’s Miami, Florida, Rally for Biden? [Crowd Photos]

Former President Barack Obama concluded the night before the election with a Miami, Florida, rally for former Vice President Joe Biden. He hosted the rally with Despacito singer Luis Fonsi. Here’s a look at how many attended, along with crowd size photos.

About 450 People Attended Obama’s Miami Rally

The event took place on Florida International University’s campus and started just before 6 p.m., CBS Miami reported. This was Obama’s second drive-in rally in the region. According to the Sun Sentinel, about 450 people attended the rally.

During his speech, Obama urged Americans to go to the polls and vote. He minced no words when it came to President Donald Trump. For the last week, he hasn’t held back on his opinion of the incumbent President.

“After four years of failure and division, we have the power to change America,” Obama told the crowd in Miami. “Tomorrow, you can put an end to the politics that tries to pull us apart, just to win the election. Florida, you delivered for me twice. And now I’m asking you to deliver for all of us, and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States of America.”

He talked about how Trump was misrepresenting Biden as being a socialist, adding: “You would think he was having coffee with Castro every morning… [Trump] has been coddling dictators for the last four years and now apparently he says he may declare victory before all the votes are counted tomorrow… That’s not something a leader of a democracy does. If you believe in democracy, you want every vote counted.”

During his speech, he also criticized Trump’s handling of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit, and he criticized Trump’s desire to overturn the Affordable Care Act. And when he mentioned how Trump talked about firing Dr. Anthony Fauci and the crowd booed, Obama urged them not to boo, but to get out and vote.

Obama also joked about Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes, as he has done before at his Biden rallies, wondering aloud if no one went to Trump’s birthday parties when he was a child.

He said about Trump’s actions: “If there was a Democrat who was behaving this way, I couldn’t support him. If I saw a Democrat who was lying every single day…I would say, that’s not the example I want, it’s violating the values we try to live be. They’re not white values. They’re not Black values. They’re not Latino values, they’re American values.”

Watch Obama’s Rally Speech

You can watch Obama’s rally speech in Miami below. He spoke for about 30 minutes.

WATCH: Barack Obama campaigns for Joe Biden in Miami, Florida

Biden has a 51 to 47% lead in Florida according to a poll released last week by NBC Newws/Marist, NBC 6 reported.

