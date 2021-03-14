Illinois vs OSU Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Championship Online

The No. 5 seed Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 2 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6) in the Big Ten Championship Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Illinois online for free:

Ohio State vs Illinois Big Ten Championship Preview

The Buckeyes got to the championship by eliminating top seed Michigan in a 68-67 thriller Saturday. Guard Duane Washington Jr. led all scorers with 24 points, while forward EJ Liddell was the only other player scoring in double figures for OSU, netting 18 points. The Buckeyes didn’t have a ton of offensive production, but they played swarming defense, forcing the Wolverines into some bad and ugly shots. Michigan made just 20 of 57 field goals and just six of 19 three-point shots as a result.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann credits this stingy ‘D’ for carrying the team into the championship game

“I think that was the difference,” Holtmann said, per 247 Sports. “It’s really been the difference in this tournament is our commitment on that end, which, you guys know I’ve been honest that I felt like I needed to coach that better. It’s the first time in my career where I feel like I’ve just been disappointed at times, for long stretches, with our team’s defensive effort. Some of that is because we’ve been so good offensively. It’s been too easy at times. But their commitment on that end, it’s them. They’re the ones that have really renewed a commitment and hopefully that will continue.”

OSU will be facing a tough Illinois team that just dispensed with Luka Garza and the Iowa Hawkeyes, 82-71. Center Kofi Cockburn led all scorers with 26 points, guard Ayo Dosunmu added 18, and guard Andre Curbelo chipped in 12 points and seven boards in the win. Cockburn scored 18 points in 13 minutes of playing time in the first half, and he enters the championship game on fire.

“I thought Kofi was just great,” coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought the job he did in the first half, he was just dominant and not just because he had 18 points but because of his defense.”

For his part, Cockburn reached deep and found special motivation: “It’s that Mamba mentality, that Kobe (Bryant) mentality that we’re not through. We’ve got a long way to go.”

One thing Illinois will have to clean up, and fast? Their long-range shooting. They hit just three of 15 shots from downtown, and that won’t cut it against this opportunistic Buckeyes team.

These two teams split their regular-season matchups this year. The Fighting Illini beat Ohio State on March 6, 73-68, while the Buckeyes handed Illinois an 87-81 loss on January 16.