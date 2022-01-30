How to Watch Ohio State vs Purdue Basketball Online Free

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2 Big Ten) head to Mackey Arena to take on the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten) in a huge conference showdown on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Ohio State vs Purdue 2022 Preview

The Boilermakers are coming off an 83-73 win over Iowa on Jan. 27. Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson led the way for the Boilermakers, scoring 18 points. He was one of four Purdue players to score in double figures. Jaden Ivy added 15 points, Sasha Stefanovic chipped in 14 and Trevion Williams had a double-double, scoring 12 points while hauling in a team-high 10 rebounds in a solid team performance.

“We wanted to do a better job of attacking them once we broke it, and thought we did a better job,” Thompson said after the win, via Sports Illustrated. “It got us a lot of opportunities for open threes and easy penetration to the basket, and we took advantage of a lot of that. We were just all in our right positions and doing our jobs. I think we were just prepared for it more, and we were more aggressive.”

Purdue boasts the nation’s fourth-best offense, netting 84.7 points a game, and it’s giving up 67.6 points a game on defense. The Boilermakers have been excellent from beyond the arc, hitting 40.9% of their 3-point shots this season, which is also fourth-best in the NCAA. They’ll be going up against an Ohio State team that’s averaging 75.1 points a game and shooting just over 38% from downtown.

The Buckeyes enter this game winners of three straight, most recently taking down Minnesota, 75-64 on Jan. 27. It was the 100th career victory for Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, who gave credit to his players and staff after the game.

“I think any coach will tell you that their success is directly tied to their ability to recruit good players, and players who also embrace what that coach and coaching staff preaches,” Holtmann told SI about achieving his 100th win. “I think that’s so important. It’s not just good players, but it’s players that embrace and communicate that to the other players, what’s important to the coaching staff, our program’s culture.”

These two teams last met in March of 2021 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal, and Ohio State handed Purdue an 87-78 overtime loss. The Boilermakers have won two of the last three meetings and six of the last 10.

Over their last 10 games, the Boilermakers are scoring 81.9 points per contest, while their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game. The Buckeyes have averaged 75.4 points and have held opponents to 66.1 points a game over their last 10 games. Both teams have gone 8-2 in that span.