Oklahoma vs FSU Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners will take on the No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles in the Women’s College World Series Finals, which begins Tuesday, June 8.

Game 1 (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET), Game 2 (Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET) and Game 3 (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET, if necessary) will all be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Florida State online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Florida State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Florida State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Florida State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Florida State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Oklahoma vs Florida State Preview

A lightning delay kept Alabama and Florida State playing late into the night during the semifinals on Sunday. After action resumed, Florida State eked out a 2-0 victory, while also handing the Tide its first loss of the tournament. Monday’s matchup also turned out well for the Noles, as they hung on to beat the No. 3 seed Crimson Tide, 8-5.

Left fielder Kaley Mudge had herself a game, going 5-5 with two runs and two RBIs, while first baseman Elizabeth Mason also chipped in with two hits and three RBIs. Mason’s three-run homer in the first inning wound up making all the difference, but after the game, she was crediting her teammates for their effort.

“It’s amazing to see Mudge’s performance tonight,” Mason said, via The Washington Post. “She’s been one person on our team who has worked tirelessly day in and day out. She’s had it in her from day one.”

As for the Sooners, they beat James Madison in a convincing 7-1 victory June 7. Giselle Juarez pitched another gem against JMU in the final elimination game, throwing seven solid innings and giving up just one run on four hits while striking out 11. Oklahoma outfielders Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman had two key RBIs apiece, and catcher Lynnsie Elam scored twice to help propel the Sooners to the finals.

“They were coming out swinging and they’re a good hitting team, so (it was about) respecting them and attacking the zone, but really staying within myself and going at my pace and knowing that every time I get three outs, our hitters are back up there,” Juarez said after the win over JMU.

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso credited her group for its resiliency after it dropped a game in the first round only to win four consecutive elimination games to reach the three-game finals series.

“You can’t be afraid to lose,” Gasso said after the game. “You’ve got to play to win. You can’t think about, ‘Oh, my gosh. What could happen? You’ve got to stay in the moment. That’s really hard to do at this tournament because you start thinking about, ‘Oh, well, the time is ticking on us. We’re already in the fourth. Oh, my gosh.’ You can’t do that. You’ve got to really stay locked in and keep your minds right where they’re at, and the team did a really good job of that.”

Jocelyn Alo homered for Oklahoma in the victory.

Now, the nation’s top team will face a streaking underdog in what should be an eventful and entertaining three-game series.

