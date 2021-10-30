How to Watch Ole Miss vs Auburn Football Live Online

No. 10 Ole Miss looks to keep rolling with a third win in a row as they take on No. 18 Auburn on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ole Miss vs Auburn online:

Ole Miss vs Auburn Preview

Ole Miss has won two in a row and looks to keep rolling as they head to Auburn on Saturday. The Rebels have knocked off Arkansas, Tennesee and LSU in consecutive weeks but now face the challenge of No. 18 Auburn on the road.

“Good challenge this week to go on the road again for the third straight road game into a really hard place to play. It’s a game that’s put at night, which always makes it more difficult, so it’ll be very challenging for us,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “They have a quarterback that runs around and gives people a lot of problems, and a defense that’s limited most of the team’s that it’s played.”

Kiffin understands the challenge his squad faces against Auburn and Bo Nix and Aubrun.

“He made unbelievable plays at LSU, played really good at Arkansas,” Kiffin said Wednesday. “He’s playing really good now, so good for them, not great for us.”

Nix has been solid this year with 1,488 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He had his mind on an upset with Auburn coming to town.

“I’m confident and trusting myself. I’m trusting how my coaches have got me prepared and ready for the games. I’m trusting what I see and trusting my feet. Coach Bobo all of the time tells us ‘your feet tell the story,’” Nix said. “It’s just kind of feeling those things throughout the game and feeling confident and feeling comfortable with the offense and with the scheme.

“At the end of the day, I’m more confident and just competing at a high level. I just want to go out there and do whatever I have to do for our team to win,” Nix added. “I’m just being back there confident in the pocket knowing I can do the things that I want to set out to do. Now I just have to go out there and do them.”

Auburn will have to slow down Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, a Heisman candidate. Many have Corral as the frontrunner for the prestigious award, with the junior passing for 1,913 yards, 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

“Matt Corral, leader of this team obviously on the offensive side. Frontrunner for the Heisman,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said this week. “I think this guy’s tough … He throws the ball very well. He does a very good job on play action. He runs the ball hard, and he runs it physical at his position. He’s making good decisions.”