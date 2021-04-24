How to Watch Ole Miss Grove Bowl Spring Game Online 2021

The Ole Miss Rebels will play their annual Grove Bowl spring game on Saturday.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 Grove Bowl online for free:

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual FuboTV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your FuboTV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus and 100-plus other TV channels via FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up, you can watch the Ole Miss spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Ole Miss Grove Bowl 2021 Preview

Ole Miss finished 5-5 in head coach Lane Kiffin’s first year with the team in 2020, and the team is looking to make some noise in the coach’s second season. They have 17 returning starters, with four of five offensive linemen coming back, so the group is expected to be a strong one.

Kiffin revealed this week that the first-team offense and second-team defense will square off against the second-team offense and first-team defense in the spring game. There will be no kickoffs, with the ball being placed at the 25-yard line for each team. Wilson Love will serve as the coach for one side, while legend Monte Kiffin — Lane’s father — will coach the other.

How will the spring game differ from the team’s previous scrimmages?

“I think the only difference is just to see if kids get nervous,” Kiffin said, via the Clarion Ledger. “It’s a little bit more like a game obviously with a crowd and build-up to it, some anxiety. I think that sometimes you can see that with guys you haven’t played before. Some guys just play better in an atmosphere like that. And some guys struggle.”

Quarterback Matt Corral Jr. completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and he led an offense that ranked third in the NCAA in total offense last year, gaining 555.5 yards per game. Ole Miss averaged 39.2 points a game and featured a flashy offense that should only improve in year two under Kiffin.

“I feel like defensively we have with a lot of new players, and a new look with those guys,” Kiffin added. “I feel like, offensively, we haven’t just because of all the injuries, especially with the skill guys, which hindered kind of the next progression step for Matt, but it is what it is.”

Behind Corral, the depth is questionable, and we may see both freshman Luke Altmeyer and sophomore Kinkead Dent get snaps during the spring game. John Rhys Plumlee, who played quarterback prior to the season, will be playing baseball this spring and may also convert to wide receiver, which is something Kiffin says will be determined later this summer.

The team will have to shore up its defense, however. Ole Miss gave up over 38 points a game last season, and despite a high octane offense, that kind of porous ‘D’ won’t get this team where it wants to be — and that’s a top 25 squad.

