How to Order UFC 261 PPV Right Now

Three title belts will be on the line at UFC 261 in front of a capacity crowd at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, headlined by a rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

The pricing options depend on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a rundown of what you need to know to order UFC 261 right now and be ready to watch the fights on Saturday night:

How to Order UFC 261 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 261 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 261 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 261 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 261 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 261 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 261 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 261 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 261

Where to Watch UFC 261

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 261 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 261 Preview

The card is stacked for UFC 261, with three title belts on the line for the busy night in front of a full crowd at Veterans Memorial Arena. The main event features a rematch of Kamaru Usman against Jorge Masvidal.

Usman won the first fight by unanimous decision, although Masvidal took it on short notice.

“First time I fought Kamaru, he hugged me as hard as he could like we were at prom and tried to rub his feet with mine which was awkward and weird,” Masvidal said on UFC Countdown. “The fight didn’t go as expected because I didn’t work on my tap dancing enough.”

Usman has not loss in the UFC, going 18-1 in his MMA career.

“That’s my thing is getting an opponent to the point where they’re just like ‘I don’t want to be here with you anymore, please take me out.’ Finding that with him, I think is going to be key.

“I’ve gotten a good enough time now to look upon that and gather my thoughts and work with my coach on a way to approach that. April 24, I’m always excited and I’m always a kid when I hear those words ‘and still.’ So April 24, I’m aiming to go out there and hear those words again.”

Usman is still working on what’s next if he beats Masvidal, but he knows he has plenty of challengers.

“Another thing that’s frustrating is these guys aren’t not wanting to fight each other. How is the champion the most active guy in the division? That’s ridiculous to me,” Usman said. “These guys don’t want to fight each other but they’re waiting for the champion to just pull their number and say ‘all right, you come make some money and you come make some money.’ That’s what I mean. These guys need to go out there and put on a performance to where I’m like ‘wow.’ That motivates me. I’ve got to fight that guy.”

UFC 261 Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal (Title fight)

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas (Title fight)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade (Title fight)

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jim Crute

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Zhu Rong

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

