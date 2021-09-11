How to Watch Oregon vs Ohio State Football Live Online

The No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) take on the No. 12 ranked Oregon Ducks (1-0) in a huge non-conference matchup at The Shoe in Columbus on September 11.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oregon vs Ohio State online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with a compatible 4K streaming device and/or TV) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Oregon vs Ohio State Preview

The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-31 win over Minnesota in a hard fought Big Ten contest last weekend. OSU was down at halftime, 14-10, before exploding for 35 points in the second half.

Quarterback CJ Stroud looked solid, going 13-22 for 294 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, and one of the nation’s best receiving duos, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, looked to be in top form, as well.

The Buckeyes did show a weakness on defense in the win, however: They allowed 203 yards on the ground, which resulted in a lopsided 38:41-21:19 time of possession battle in favor of Minnesota. OSU also let the Golden Gophers get into the end zone four times, which is concerning, particularly going up against this tough Oregon team.

As for the Ducks, they are fresh from a 31-24 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. Oregon QB Anthony Brown went 15-24 for 172 yards and a score, and he also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown. The Ducks had their running attack firing on all cylinders in the win over Fresno State, as Travis Dye added 13 carries for 64 yards and a TD, while CJ Verdell led the way with 74 yards on 18 carries and a score.

“We are going to have to play and keep up with them speed-wise,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said about Oregon this week, per Sports Illustrated. “They will be strong in the middle. We will need to be strong in the middle. They have power and strength and toughness. But they also have speed and athleticism.”

On defense, the Ducks allowed just 75 yards rushing in their first game, while also forcing three fumbles. Oregon could be without a key defender in this game, however. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has 13 sacks in 21 collegiate games, rolled his ankle against Fresno State, and has been trying to get ready for the Buckeyes. It looks like he’ll be a game-time decision.

“We’re open and honest with injuries,” Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal said this week. “We don’t head fake anybody. We’re trying to get him ready to play. We’ll see where he’s at closer to game time.”

The Buckeyes are 9-0 all-time against the Ducks.