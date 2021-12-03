Oregon vs Utah Live Stream: How to Watch Pac-12 Championship Online

The No. 14 ranked Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1) will take on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2) in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC.

Oregon vs Utah Preview

The Utes are coming off a 28-13 victory over Colorado on November 26. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising went 14-23 for 179 yards, three TDs and an interception, and running backs Tavion Thomas (142 yards, one TD) and TJ Pledger (103 yards) both had 100-+ yard games.

Utah has won five straight after losing two of its first three games this season, committing just two turnovers over its last six games, and now, the biggest game of the year awaits.

“It’s no fun to not win games and have — in my opinion, we were underachieving,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said, per KSL.com. “That really gets under your skin, but once we started to have things click and you can see we’re trending in the right direction, that really makes it a lot more enjoyable to come to work every day.”

“They’re a big, physical, disciplined football team that plays hard,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said about the Utes, via Oregon Live. “They play with physicality and violence. They’re very assignment conscious, technique and fundamentally sound. They have explosive players on special teams, offense and defense. They create negative place, issues and protection just a really complete football team. An excellent football team.”

As for Oregon, the Ducks are coming off a 38-29 win over Oregon State on November 27. Ducks QB Anthony Brown completed 23 of 28 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Travis Dye chipped in 99 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Ducks and Utes last played each other a few weeks ago, on November 20. Utah took Oregon apart, winning 38-7. The Utes controlled the line of scrimmage, gaining 208 yards rushing while giving up just 63 yards on the ground to the Ducks.

That game no longer matters, however. Now, it’s all about who comes out on top this weekend.

“I think it’s important to get to this part of the season when you’re playing meaningful football championship football, that it validates a lot of hard work and it also inspires guys to be more motivated and hungrier to continue accomplishing some of our top goals that we start off the entire offseason with,” Cristobal added.

The Ducks are going for their third straight conference title, and they lead the all-time series against the Utes, 23-11. Oregon is 4-0 in Pac-12 title games