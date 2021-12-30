Oregon vs Oklahoma Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 14th-ranked Oregon Ducks face the 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a marquee matchup at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night in San Antonio, Texas.

The game (9:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oregon vs Oklahoma online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Oregon vs Oklahoma Preview

This year’s Valero Alamo Bowl will feature two marquee programs going through coaching staff transitions when the Oregon Ducks (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big-12) on Wednesday night.

In a stunning turn of events, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley turned the college football world upside down when he decided to leave the program behind to take the USC head coaching gig. Joining him out west will be defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Brett Venables, Clemson’s defensive coordinator, will be Oklahoma’s new coach beginning next season.

Stepping in to lead the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl will be Hall of Fame coach Bob Stoops, who will make a one-game return to help the program he coached for 18 seasons (1999-2016). Stoops compiled a record of 190-48 while leading Oklahoma to a national championship and nine conference titles.

The Sooners began this season in promising fashion going 9-0 but lost two of their last three games, including a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State on the road on Nov. 27, which ultimately cost them a chance to play in the Big-12 championship game. Oklahoma led 33-24 after three quarters but were outscored 13-0 by the Cowboys in the fourth.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams completed 20-of-39 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for 139 yards to push his season total to 1,111, and in doing so became just the fourth player in program history to put up three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Stoops will have his work cut out for him in his return, as he’ll have to plug the holes in the defense left by leading tackler Brian Asamoah and three of the top sack-getters (Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, and Perrion Winfrey), who will all miss the bowl game.

Oregon is facing their own transitional phase on the sideline, as they are filling the void left by departing head coach Mario Cristobal, who is headed to South Florida to coach the Miami Hurricanes. The Ducks will have the services of their offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead for the bowl game, although he will also be leaving following this season to coach at Akron.

The two-time defending Pac-12 champions began the season 9-1 and looked poised for a run at the College Football Playoff but were tripped up twice by Utah down the stretch, including a 38-10 loss in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 3.

The Ducks will be without their defensive star on Wednesday, as the potential No. 1 pick – DE Kayvon Thibodeaux opted to skip the bowl game and declared for the NFL Draft.

Oregon will, however, have two of their studs suiting up on the defensive side of the ball, in freshman LB Noah Sewell and sophomore safety Verone McKinley III. Sewell led the Ducks in tackles and tackles for a loss and was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, while McKinley received first-team All-American honors after a season performance that saw him record a nation-best six interceptions.

McKinley understands the opportunity that the Ducks have to end their season on the right note on Wednesday.

“We can go get whooped again in a bowl game,” McKinley said, “or we can send a message going into next year.”

Oklahoma leads the all-time series between the two programs, 6-1. The Ducks took the last game between the two in Eugene in 2006.