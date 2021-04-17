Ohio State Spring Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Nearly 20,000 fans will attend the Ohio State spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Ohio State spring game online for free:

Ohio State Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Buckeyes have one primary question looming over them: They have yet to determine Justin Fields’ successor, and that will likely be the prominent storyline following them around until they do. C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord will all be competing for the role of starting quarterback, with very big shoes to fill in Fields’ departure.

Head coach Ryan Day knows better than anyone what the team’s current quarterback situation looks like heading into the weekend, and he shared some of his thoughts with the media this week.

“Guys have had good days,” Day said, per the Columbus Dispatch. “Guys have had not-so-good days. Guys have good reps and not-so-good reps. And that’s what happens when you have young quarterbacks. There’s a lot to improve on with all three guys. They need a million reps. The minute you think one guy is taking a step forward, he does something foolish, and then somebody else will make a play. And then they’re coming on and then it flips the other way. But that’s expected.”

Day also confirmed that there will be no tackling in OSU’s spring game. There will be contact for all players other than quarterbacks, but no player will be taking another to the ground in this one, with safety a top priority.

With the first half slated to be a competitive game, and plans to switch to a controlled scrimmage in the second half, it should be both exciting and low-key at the same time. The Buckeyes coach says he’s not worried about the lack of tackling or contact in the game, either.

“We’ve actually done a good amount of tackling this spring … There’s been three or four practices where we’ve had 60-plus snaps of guys getting tackled to the ground and live scrimmages … So we’re gonna stay up to kind of stay healthy here for the game,” Day said about the spring game, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Ohio State finished 7-1 last season, losing only in the championship game to Alabama. The Buckeyes took down Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl the week before they lost the championship, so Day and company will have to pull off a few minor miracles, particularly at quarterback, if they want to come anywhere close to what they did over the last two seasons when they went to the championship game.

