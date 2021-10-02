OSU vs Rutgers Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Piscataway, N.J. to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Rutgers online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State vs Rutgers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio State vs Rutgers live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Rutgers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Rutgers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes look to stave off an upset on the road when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a conference tilt on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and 11th in the AP Top 25, come into this weekend with the second-ranked total offense in the nation, averaging 559.2 yards per game.

Ohio State’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 59-7 rout of Akron last Saturday, in which they compiled 622 total yards.

With quarterback C.J. Stroud out with a shoulder injury, freshman Kyle McCord stepped in to make his collegiate debut and completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. McCord’s performance earned him the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week honors.

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has been a force in his last two games for the Buckeyes, rushing for 277 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa and then following up that monster effort with 93 yards on the ground and two scores against Akron last week.

The supremely talented Buckeyes’ receiving corps is led by Garrett Wilson, who has 23 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns this season, and Chris Olave, who has caught 18 balls for 255 yards and three scores in the first four games.

The Ohio State defense has been a question mark early in 2021 after giving up over 500 yards in their lone loss to Oregon back on Sept. 11 but tightened things up against Akron last week, when they allowed only 229 total yards and recorded nine sacks.

Rutgers will be facing their second straight top 20 opponent this week after they put up a valiant effort at No. 19 Michigan last Saturday.

Winners of their first three contests, Rutgers fell behind to Michigan 20-3 at halftime but chipped away in the second half and cut the deficit to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Scarlet Knights had an opportunity with the ball down by seven with 1:49 left in the game, but senior quarterback Noah Vedral committed Rutger’s first turnover of the season, which ended up sealing the 20-13 victory for the Wolverines.

“We certainly had our opportunity to win the game, and that’s what hurt,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. “Nobody’s here for moral victories. We came here to win the game, and that’s what we fully expected to do.”

Vedral, who transferred to Rutgers after his junior season at Nebraska, has completed nearly 68 percent of his passes this season for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

The Rutgers defense has been stout through their first four games, coming into Saturday’s matchup ranked No. 7 in the country in scoring defense, having only allowed 13.5 points per game. The Scarlet Knights held Michigan, who came into their contest leading the nation in rushing yards per game (350.3), to only 112 yards on the ground last week.

Rutgers will be looking for their first win over a ranked team since 2009 and their first win ever against Ohio State, who has taken the first seven matchups against the Scarlet Knights since Rutgers moved to the Big Ten Conference in 2014.