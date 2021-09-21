How to Watch ‘Our Kind of People’ Premiere Online

The latest primetime soap opera to hit the airwaves is “Our Kind of People,” premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Our Kind of People” streaming online:

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically-acclaimed book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” “Our Kind of People” is a new primetime soap opera set in the “aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years,” according to the FOX press release.

It continues:

“Our Kind of People” follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.

The series stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and newcomer Alana Bright.

The premiere episode is titled “Reparations,” and its description reads, “Angela Vaughn, her daughter, and her aunt are thrown into a world of wealth and glamour.”

Then on Sept. 28 comes episode two, titled “My Mother, Myself.” Its description teases, “Angela uncovers a devastating secret about her mother; Leah attempts to unseat Teddy as the head of Franklin; Raymond is determined to get his company back; chaos erupts for the Duponts at the Black Diamond Ball.

In a Q&A with the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, the cast and creators said that “Our Kind of People” is set within a “very specific” world within the Black community.

“This is a different type of rich Black person,” said executive producer Lee Daniels. “They are not new money. It’s old money, and it’s nuanced old money. It’s very specific. So, I’m excited about having people see this world that nobody has seen before, no one understands. I didn’t even understand. I had the opportunity but three times to go to Martha’s Vineyard, and there were some uppity Black people over there. So, we exploited those Black people.”

Daniels also said that in just the time since he debuted “Empire” on FOX, the progress that has been made for Black entertainers in the industry is “vast” — not just with hair and makeup, but with storylines and “all aspects of production.”

“We had to fight for everything on ‘Empire.’ This has been just the opposite. It seems like there’s a wake-up call in America. There’s a wake-up call in Hollywood that we have to tell our own stories and do you our own hair and embrace ourselves. So, it’s been life-changing for me,” said Daniels.

“Our Kind of People” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.