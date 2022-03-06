How to Watch Pac-12 Wrestling Championships 2022 Online

The Pac-12 Conference wrestling tournament gets underway on Sunday, March 6, with trips to the podium and the NCAA tournament on the line.

Session 1 (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT start time) and Session 2 (7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT) will stream live on Pac-12.com, and the finals (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Pac-12 Wrestling Championship finals online:

Pac-12 Wrestling Championships 2022 Preview

Pac-12 wrestlers look to cap conference competition with championships or at least an NCAA tournament bid this week.

Fourth-ranked Brandon Courtney (19-1) Arizona State seeks a title at 125 pounds. Oregon State’s No. 14 Brandon Kaylor (18-3) could also make a deep run in the bracket.

Michael McGee (20-2), ranked No. 4 at 133, could also claim a title for ASU. OSU’s No. 12 Devan Turner (19-5) likewise looks to make a run.

Eighth-ranked Real Woods (12-1) of Stanford looks to win the 141 title. OSU’s Grant Willits (22-4), ranked No. 13, also looks to contend for a title. Willits pinned Woods in a Feb. 20 match during the regular season.





ASU’s No. 7 Kyle Parco (19-1) seeks a title at 149. Stanford’s No. 12 Jaden Abas (17-5) and Cal Poly’s No. 16 Legend Lamer (13-4) look to get in the mix.

Third-ranked Jacori Teemer (17-0) looks to collect the 157 crown in what could be one of many individual titles for ASU. OSU’s No. 15 Hunter Willits (12-5) also looks to make a run to the final.

Cal Poly’s top-ranked Evan Wick (16-0) seeks the 165 title. He may have to get past No. 3 Shane Griffith (14-3) of Stanford or No. 8 Anthony Valencia (14-4) of ASU in order to win it.

Adam Kemp (11-3), ranked No. 13 for 174, also hopes to grab a title for Cal Poly. OSU’s No. 27 Aaron Olmos (17-6), CSU Bakersfield’s No. 31 Albert Urias (23-12) and Stanford’s No. 33 Tyler Eischens (16-10) also look to get in the mix for title contention.

Fifth-ranked Bernie Truax (13-0) also seeks a title for Cal Poly in the 184 bracket. Truax may need to get past OSU’s No. 10 Trey Munoz (20-3) to win it.

ASU’s No. 10 Kordell Norfleet (12-3) comes into the 197 weight class as the only ranked wrestler. Stanford’s Nick Stemmet, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, has a 20-10 record this season.

Heavyweight could come down to No. 2 Cohlton Schultz (16-0) of ASU and No. 9 Gary Traub (19-4) of OSU. The two notably didn’t meet in the regular season.

ASU, ranked No. 11, looks to win the conference team title. OSU (8-3), ranked No. 20, looks to test ASU.