How to Watch Packers vs Saints Live Online for Free

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, which will be held at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets.

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

If the Game is out of Your Market

If You're in Canada

Packers vs Saints Preview

Due to Hurricane Ida ravaging the coast along the Gulf of Mexico, the game was moved from the Superdome to a venue of their choice, and the Saints chose Jacksonville, which is how we got here.

The Packers have gone 13-3 and each of the last two seasons, with Rodgers having an exceptionally good year last year. He completed 70.7% of his passes, which led the NFL, and he had staggeringly good numbers: 4,299 yards passing, 48 touchdowns (also a league-high) and just five interceptions. He will be going up against a Saints defense that managed 51 sacks in 2020. New Orleans also ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense last year, allowing 310.9 yards and 21.1 points a game. It should be a great matchup.

Green Bay may be without its top pass rusher in this game, however. Za’Darius Smith has been limited in practice all week, and his status remains unclear.

On the other side, the Saints will be led by a new quarterback this year. Jameis Winston beat out Taysom Hill for the starting job, and he’ll be attempting to fill the shoes of recently retired future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

New Orleans finished 5th in the NFL in points scored last year, averaging 30.1 points a game with Brees under center. The Saints have generally had a high-octane offense under Brees, and it will be a huge test for Winston after not starting for a full season. He won’t get an easy matchup out of the gate against a Packers secondary that includes Jaire Alexander and underrated safety Adrian Amos.

“I think they play with good pad level, they play with good energy,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said about the Packers. “It’s going to take a huge group effort this weekend. We’re playing a good football team, obviously – a team that’s been right near the top of the league in most offensive categories. So I think it’s going to be important that we do have a good rotation there, especially with the heat that we’re expecting.”

Here’s a look at the injury reports for both teams heading into this game:

Packers Injury Report: Out: S Vernon Scott (hamstring; DNP). Questionable: OLB Za’Darius Smith (back; DNP), DT Tyler Lancaster (back; limited).

Saints Injury Report Out: CB Ken Crawley (hamstring; DNP), WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring; DNP). Questionable: OT James Hurst (knee; DNP).