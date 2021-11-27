Palmeiras vs Flamengo Libertadores 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Palmeiras and Flamengo will face off in the Copa Libertadores final that will take place at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. This encounter has the last two winners of this contest facing off for a spot in the upcoming Club World Cup.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Palmeiras vs Flamengo online:

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Libertadores Final 2021 Preview

Palmeiras look to do something that no other team has done in over 20 years in the Copa Libertadores- repeat. Yet going into this match you see an encounter where two teams with two contrasting styles will face off. If one were to have a reference of how things might play out, one could not need to look further than the Brazilian Super Cup earlier this year.

In that encounter, Flamengo were able to outlast the _Verdão_ in penalties over at the Mané Garrincha in Brasilia.

Palmeiras had a very disappointing overall performance in the Brasileirão this season and have not impressed at all under Abel Ferreira. The team’s style of play has prioritized defense and counterattacking and it led to seeig a team that is not very aesthetically pleasing.

Yet despite their shortcomings in the domestic league, they were able to do enough against Atlético-MG in the semifinals and get to this stage for a second consecutive season.

With Weverton, Luan and Gustavo Gómez as their stalwarts in the back, this squad starts to show some solidity there. The Paraguayan central defender is a force to be reckoned with alongside Luan, meanwhile the Brazilian international goalkeeper is immovable and is worthy of being mentioned as one of the best in his position in South American football.

If one were to have asked over a month and a half ago who would be the favorite to win this title, the answer was rather simple. But that answer is no longer blurted out with that much ease as Flamengo’s form dipped. A combination of the brutal schedule and injuries that came because of it saw the _Mengão’s_ form drop.

The best news that Flamengo will have coming into this match is the return of Uruguayan international Giorgian De Arrascaeta. His return to the lineup is one that can offer another offensive option for Renato Gaúcho for the game.

De Arrascaeta is out since the month of October, but his absence proved to many why he is such an important part of this squad. At one point this season, the former Cruzeiro man was involved in half the goals that Flamengo scored.

All this said, Flamengo are able to slowly begin to reintegrate several of the players they’ve had due to said injuries. We will have to see if they are in the proper form for a match of this magnitude.

**Palmeiras Probable XI:** Weverton, Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan e Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Gustavo Scarpa, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Rony

**Flamengo Probable XI:** Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Andres Pereira,Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Gabigol