Panthers vs Stars Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Florida Panthers (2-0-0) and Dallas Stars (0-0-1) will face off in preseason action at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

In the United States, the game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest (in local markets; Stars broadcast), and it will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone outside of the Stars market. Games on ESPN+ are normally blacked out for in-market viewers, but this one is also available for those inside the Panthers market.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Stars online:

Panthers vs Stars Preview

Dallas has talent back healthy from a team that played for the Stanley Cup in 2020, and the Florida Panthers return players fresh off the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Stars have center Tyler Seguin back from injury after missing most of the 2020-2021 season, which hindered the team in missing the playoffs the year after reaching the Cup finals. Former Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter signed with the Stars, which will give the team more veteran leadership. Seguin and Suter are expected to be in the lineup against the Panthers according to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.

Rosters for tonight’s Stars-Panthers preseason game. pic.twitter.com/5RdssvwZBj — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) September 29, 2021

Dallas beefed its goaltending by signing veteran goalie Braden Holtby, 32, in the offseason. Holtby played in the Stars’ preseason opener against St. Louis on Monday, a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in overtime. He stopped 15 shots but gave up a goal in regulation. Second-year goalie Jake Oettinger played, too, and collected 12 saves but surrendered the game-winner.

Stars forward Riley Tufte scored a goal in the opener as he looks to make a splash in the preseason. Tufte, 23, spent the past two seasons with Dallas’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars.

Florida has two preseason games under its belt already, and the team will field mostly younger players against the Stars. Panthers veterans mostly stayed home according to David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News.

Most of Florida’s veteran players are staying in South Florida tonight. Great opportunity for some of the younger kids to make an impression. Game should be available on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/djcutbhh3b — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) September 29, 2021

Former Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Christopher Gibson should get significant ice time, listed as the first goalie on the depth chart for the Panthers. Gibson didn’t play in the preseason opener.

Newcomer Sam Reinhart will play for the Panthers against the Stars. Reinhart came to the Panthers in a trade with the Buffalo Sabers after spending seven seasons with the team.

“Reino is a great guy,” Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov said per FloridaPanthers.com’s Jason Olive. “He’s already adjusted to our team. Everything I heard about him was that he was the nicest guy ever and the hardest working guy ever. I can see that he’s already at the gym and on the ice working. That’s what drives each other forward.”

Florida swept the Nashville Predators in a preseason doubleheader on Sunday. The Panthers beat the Predators 5-4 in overtime and 3-1 for the sweep.