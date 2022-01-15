Patriots vs Bills Playoffs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots clash for the third time in seven weeks when the AFC East rivals meet in the Wild Card round on Saturday night in a frigid Orchard Park, New York.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Bills online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Patriots vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Patriots vs Bills live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Patriots vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Patriots vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Bills live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Patriots vs Bills Preview

The third-seeded Buffalo Bills (11-6) face-off with their division rival, the sixth-seeded New England Patriots (10-7) on Saturday night in one of the most-anticipated matchups of the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend. The two AFC East foes will be meeting for the third time in less than two months, with each having won on each other’s turf back in December.

The weather promises to play a factor on Saturday, with temperatures expected to be around zero degrees and wind chills plunging below zero throughout the game in upstate New York.

When these two teams hooked up on Dec. 6th in Orchard Park, the weather had a significant impact on the result – a game won by the Patriots, 14-10. Strong wind gusts led New England to implement a run-heavy attack, with quarterback Mac Jones only throwing a total of three passes on the night.

Since that game, the two foes have gone in separate directions, with the Bills winning four of their last five games and the Patriots losing three of their last four.

Buffalo locked up the AFC East division title for the second consecutive season with a 27-10 win over the New York Jets in the regular-season finale last Sunday.

The Bills come into Saturday’s game with the top-ranked defense in the NFL, which includes No. 1 rankings in overall defense, passing defense, and scoring defense. They finished the regular season allowing only 17.0 points per game.

The stifling defense was on full display in the win over the Jets last week, when Buffalo limited New York to a franchise-low 53 total yards of offense.

“We bounced back from losses and tough losses where everybody counted us out,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Everybody said our defense couldn’t do this, couldn’t do that. The offense couldn’t do this and couldn’t do that. But nobody panicked and nobody read into it. Everybody just came into work every day and just worked.”

Bills QB Josh Allen followed up on last season’s MVP-caliber campaign with 4,407 passing yards, 36 TD passes, 15 interceptions, 763 rushing yards, and 6 TD runs this year. Allen’s top target, wide receiver Stefon Diggs led the team with 103 catches for 1,225 yards and a career-high 10 TDs.

The Bills, who possess the third-ranked scoring offense in the league, seem to have righted the ship down the stretch, where they averaged 29.4 points per game in the five contests following the loss to New England on Dec. 6.

The Patriots will be playing in a playoff game under Bill Belichick for the first time ever as a wild card qualifier. In 17 previous postseason appearances in 21 years, Belichick’s Patriots entered the tournament as division champions each time. Saturday’s game will mark the 42nd playoff game for Belichick with the Patriots and it will be the first time they will be the road team in the wild card round.

Another thing that will take some getting used to this weekend will be seeing a QB under center for the Patriots in the postseason other than Tom Brady. Rookie Mac Jones will be making his playoff debut Saturday night after coming off a regular season in which he threw for a franchise rookie-record 22 TDs and 3,801 yards. Jones connected on a completion rate of 67.6 percent, which was second in league history for rookie QBs behind the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott.

Leading the charge for a potent Patriots’ rushing attack is Damien Harris, who led the team with 929 rushing yards and 15 TDs on the ground this season. Harris tallied over 100 yards rushing in each of the two games against the Bills in December and scored four TDs.

The Patriots are no slouch on the defensive side of the ball, as they enter the game with the league’s second-best scoring defense and fourth overall defensive squad. New England cornerback J.C. Jackson leads the AFC with eight interceptions and should be an integral part of the game plan to slow down the Bills’ high-powered passing game.

The Patriots and Bills will be meeting in the playoffs for only the second time in history. The two franchises hooked up in 1963 with the then-Boston Patriots defeating the Bills, 26-8.