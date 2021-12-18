Patriots vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The New England Patriots (9-4) head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 18 to take on the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in a huge AFC showdown.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network.

Patriots vs Colts Preview

The Patriots have won seven straight games with rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading the way. New England is fresh from a bye week after last playing on December 3, when it defeated the Buffalo Bills, 14-10. It was a win in which the offense hardly utilized Jones at all, as he completed two passes for just 19 yards.

The Pats tallied 222 yards on the ground (4.8 yards-per-carry) on 46 attempts during one of the windiest games in recent memory. Barring any unforeseen developments with the weather, expect Jones to throw the ball far more here than he did his last time out.

“I think he’s good. He’s confident back there,” Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said about Jones. “He’s got a good command of the offense. But we’re really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what he can do. So we’re excited for the challenge. It’s right in our wheelhouse. We’re a physical team. We pride ourselves in stopping the run.”

On the other side, the Colts have won four of their last five games, losing only to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 28.

“I love the challenge,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said about facing Bill Belichick and the Patriots. “I love the fact that we’re going up against this team. We know it’s a tough test and I think it’s exactly what you just said, it’s both/and. On one hand, this is just the next game, but you also know it’s the New England Patriots. It’s the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But what it really is for us, it’s an opportunity to prove that we’re for real, to prove that we belong here where we’re at. Ultimately, that’s what it comes down to.”

Led by quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts boast the league’s third-best offense, scoring 28.5 points a game. Their ninth-ranked defense has also been solid, surrendering 21.8 points per contest.

“I think they have a great defense,” Jones said about the Colts. “They’ve done a lot of different things each game to stop what their opponent does well. We just have to be ready to go, regardless of the situation. We’ve just got to do what we can do to control what we can control. That’s just playing well on our side of the ball.”

Jones and the Pats offense are ranked 10th in the league, scoring 26.9 points a game, and they’ve been helped by a New England defense that is currently tops in the NFL in points allowed (15.4 per game).

The Patriots have won the last eight games in the series.