How to Watch Paul vs Askren PPV Online Without Cable

After months of trash talk, it’s finally happening. Jake Paul and Ben Askren will headline a four-fight PPV boxing card at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday night.

You can order the PPV through your cable provider, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, video game console or other connected-to-TV streaming device, you’ll need to buy the PPV through FITE for $49.99.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to order and watch Paul vs Askren:

How to Buy Paul vs Askren PPV

Note: You need to sign up for a FITE account (it’s free) before you purchase the PPV, and you can only sign up for FITE through their app on your phone or other streaming device (and not on your computer)

1) Go here to buy the Paul vs Askren PPV 2) Select “Buy $49.99” 3) Sign in with your FITE account credentials 3b) If you don’t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free 4) Enter your payment information to purchase the PPV 5) You can then watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

Where Can You Watch Paul vs Askren?

Once you’re signed up for FITE and have ordered the PPV, you can watch Paul vs Askren and all the fights via the FITE app on any of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

You can also cast the fight to select smart TV’s through the app on your phone, or you can watch on your computer via the Fite website.

More information an all of FITE’s compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Paul vs Askren Preview

Askren had a 19-2 MMA record prior to his November 2019 retirement, while YouTube personality Paul is 2-0, knocking out the likes of former NBA star Nate Robinson along with another YouTube star, AnEsonGib.

The 6-foot-1, 24-year-old Paul took it upon himself to challenge and trash talk the former Bellator and ONE champ after his knockout over Robinson, which is how the banter between Paul and Askren first started. After months of verbal jabs, the two are about to literally take it into the ring, and Askren has made it clear he is looking to teach Paul a pretty big lesson.

“I actually don’t really find him particularly talented whether it’s being funny or anything else,” Askren said about Paul, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It could be a generational gap, but I don’t really see what people see in him or why they find him to be entertaining or fascinating or whatever people find in him that they keep clicking on. I do not understand it at all.”

Askren also noted he didn’t learn much from watching Paul’s first two fights. “The level of his competition was so low that it’s hard to really take all that much from it,” Askren added.

For his part, Paul continued his trash talk this week, saying the following on his brother Logan’s podcast: “I promise April 17 will be the worst day of your f*****g life. Just as I asked Nate Robinson’s kids not to watch the fight, I will ask your kids to do the same. So, Ben Askren’s kids, wife, please don’t watch this because your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f*****g canvas (on) April 17. I don’t want you to see that … I promised my team, my family, my brother … I promise to make you go down as history as the world’s worst UFC fighter,” Paul said, per BJPenn.com.

Paul also made a bold prediction about the upcoming fight: “Nothing that Ben Askren will try to do in this fight will matter for one moment. And again, actions speak louder than words, and I’m just going to prove it. I’m sorry, you guys are in for a rude awakening. And you’re going to see, you’re going to see … I’m going to drop him in six minutes or less.”

Here’s a look at the four-fight card:

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, cruiserweights

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, junior welterweights

Steve Cunningham vs. Franki Mir, heavyweights

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, light heavyweights

