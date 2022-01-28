Penn State vs Iowa Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Top-ranked Penn State travels to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes in a massive battle between the top two teams in the nation on Friday night.

The dual (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Iowa online:

Penn State vs Iowa Wrestling 2022 Preview

Two of the top wrestling programs face off in Iowa City.

Penn State comes into the dual with three top-ranked wrestlers (Nick Lee-141,Carter Starocci-174, Aaron Brooks-184) in addition to two others in the top ten in their respective weight categories (Drew Hildebrandt- 7th at 125, Greg Kerkvliet- 4th at 285).

More importantly, the Nittany Lions are coming off yet another big win over Michigan State over in East Lansing with a convincing 28-9 score.

Hildebrandt was solid at 125 as he got a dominating 8-0 major over MSU’s Tristan Lujan, putting the Lions up 4-0 early. While ranked No. 1 at 141, picked up Penn State’s second major in the opening three bouts, rolling up nearly 4:00 in riding time in a 13-1 major over Matt Santos.

Iowa comes in with against Penn State poised to extend their unbeaten streak to 30 duals. The Hawkeyes come into this clash having beaten sixth-ranked Ohio State in convincing fashion in Columbus.

In that dual, Iowa won six of the ten matches and obtained bonus points from Austin De Santo and Tony Cassioppi.

DeSanto earned a 19-4 technical fall in his return to the lineup. He scored two takedowns in the first period and added six nearfall points to build a 10-1 lead heading into the second. He escaped to start the second and terminated the match at the four minute, 21 second mark following his fourth takedown of the period. In this match, DeSanto was able to obtain his eighth technical fall of the season.

There will be some compelling matchups in Iowa City. One of the more intense ones that will take place will be at 141 when the top-ranked Nick Lee faces second-ranked Jaydin Eierman.

There will be another 1 vs 2 battle at 174 when Carter Starocci faces Michael Kemerer.

Finally, there will be a top-five clash when fifth-ranked Jacob Warner faces second-ranked Max Dean, who is coming off a decision loss to Michgan State’s Cameron Coffey.