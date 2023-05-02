DWTS Dancers Throw Sweet ‘Sprinkle’ For Peta Murgatroyd: PHOTOS

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd was feeling the love ahead of the birth of her second child. On April 30, 2023, the two-time mirrorball trophy winner was “sprinkled” by her pals with a low-key celebration held in Malibu, California.

Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy have a 6-year-old son, Shai, and are expecting baby boy No. 2 in June 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd’s DWTS Besties Hosted a Sprinkle at a Malibu Restaurant

On May 1, 2023, several DWTS stars posted photos from the ”sprinkle” that was held for Murgatroyd at a restaurant in Malibu a day earlier. A sprinkle is a smaller-scale baby shower held to celebrate a family’s second or later child, per Babylist.

A post shared by “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater revealed that the baby celebration was put together by Sharna Burgess and Murgatroyd’s sister-in-law Jenna Johnson. Other guests included dancers Daniella Karagach, Alexis Warr Burton, Kateryna Klishyna, and DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife, Angela.

In photos shared from the day, the group playfully posed inside the restaurant and then outside on a pier. Murgatroyd wore a long black maternity dress as she posed with her close girlfriends. A brunch-style spread and gorgeous boy-themed cake adorned with hot-air balloon fondant could be seen on the table in some of the photos.

In one pic, Murgatroyd posed belly to belly with Karagach, who is expecting her own baby with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, in May 2023.

In an Instagram photo taken during the party, Johnson was seen kissing Murgatroyd’s belly as they posed on the pier. She also shared footage from the indoor celebration, including a close-up of the cake.

“Got to sprinkle the most beautiful mama with some baby love today!! Soooo excited for another little Chmerkovskiy boy to get here,” Johnson wrote of her own son’s coon-to-be-born cousin. Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their baby boy, Rome, in January 2023.

Burgess also captioned a photo montage that paid tribute to Murgatroyd. “You are a wonderful mother already and this hot mom of 2 era for you is about to be a fave,” Burgess wrote. “I can’t wait to meet the newest little squish in our fam. You’ve got this my fellow wolf pack mama 🥹💖.”

Peta Murgatroyd’s 1st Baby Shower Was Held in New York City More Than 6 Years Ago

Murgatroyd’s lower-key sprinkle came more than six years after she celebrated the impending birth of her son Shai with an extravagant baby shower in New York.

According to People, the baby shower for Shai took place at McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York in December 2016, less than a month before the first Chmerkovskiy baby’s birth.

In pics posted from the event, the mom-to-be wore a long white gown and glamorous hair and makeup. The shower was organized by stylist Nicole Volynets Gamer and included a photo booth and fun props.

“I want a baby shower EVERY weekend🍭,” Murgatroyd captioned a photo from the event that showed her posing amid a display of baked treats and balloons.

