PHOTOS: Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Sends Him to the Hospital With Injuries

The first photos to come out from the Tiger Woods car crash in Los Angeles show a decimated vehicle in a field. Los Angeles authorities said he was rescued from the vehicle with the jaws of life.

Officials have not said how severe the PGA golfer’s injuries were, saying only that he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Woods’ agents told ESPN he was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries.”

Here are the latest photos from the crash:

#BREAKING: Tiger Woods Injured in Single Car Crash in L.A., Extracted with Jaws of Life https://t.co/VxxstLPEnX — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2021

Woods was the only person involved in the rollover crash. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

Prayers going up for the golf legend @TigerWoods, my heart goes out to his family, keep them lifted y'all 🙏🏾#tigerwoods #theGOAT pic.twitter.com/jpiGd6EAgs — Rashad C. Jackson (@BigbullEnt) February 23, 2021

Another person shared a photo of Woods’ SUV after the crash and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Prayers going up for the golf legend @TigerWoods, my heart goes out to his family, keep them lifted y’all #tigerwoods #theGOAT,” Rashad C. Jackson wrote on Twitter.

LASD Confirmed Woods Was the Only Person Involved in the Rollover Crash, But They Did Not Immediately Say What Caused the Accident

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies said in a statement:

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

