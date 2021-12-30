How to Watch Pitt vs Michigan State Peach Bowl Live Stream Online

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) and No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) clash in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Pitt vs Michigan State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Peach Bowl 2021 Preview

After starting quarterback Kenny Pickett opted out to enter the NFL draft, Nick Patti has been named the Panthers’ starter for this game. Play-making Pitt running back Kenneth Walker III has also declared for the draft, so Patti won’t have an easy task.

Patti has gone 40-62 for 458 yards, three touchdowns and one interception over his three seasons at Pitt, but this will be the biggest start of the junior’s career.

“Nick is a guy that this entire room trusts,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He’s a good football player. He can throw the ball. … We’re excited to see what Nick [can do]. It’s his time in this game to show Panther Nation … show everybody, who he is.”

“It’s a great opportunity for (Patti),” Narduzzi added. “I don’t want him to stress about that either. He just needs to go out and play. He’s been as locked in as anybody … He’s prepared for this moment for a long time and I’ve got a lot of faith in him.”

On the other side, Michigan State will also be shorthanded in this one.

“Michael Dowell is in the portal, he’s not planning to play in the game,” Spartans head coach Mel Tucker said. “And then we have a couple other guys that are doubtful. I would say (Quavaris) Crouch is doubtful, (Tyler) Hunt is doubtful, (Jarrett) Horst is questionable. And I think everyone else is trying to get to the game, trying to play.”

The Spartans are scoring 31.9 points a game on offense, while allowing 25.7 points a game on defense, and they’ll be facing a Panthers squad that has averaged 43.0 points on offense and 23.1 points per contest on defense.

The big unknown, though, will be the new QB under center for the Spartans. “We’re going to assume that he’s the best quarterback we’ve ever played. That’s just how we approach every single game,” Michigan State safety Darius Snow said about playing against Patti.

Pitt enters this game winners of five straight, while Michigan State fell in a lopsided loss to Ohio State, 56-7, on November 20, before beating Penn State, 30-27, a week later. The last time these two teams met on the football field, the Spartans took down the Panthers, 17-14 back in 2007.