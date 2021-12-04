Pitt vs Notre Dame Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Pitt Panthers visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, IN as they face off in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. This is the third time this season that these two teams have faced off.

The match (5 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on ACC Network Extra, which can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network.

If you don’t have cable or a package that includes ACC Network, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame soccer online:

Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame Soccer 2021 Preview

It is quite rare to see two teams face off on three occasions, but when it does there is the potential for a very tight encounter. More importantly, both teams will face off for the sixth time in the past two years.

The previous two were exactly that as Notre Dame came out on top in the regular season as well as in the ACC Tournament when they faced off in Pittsburgh.

So far this year, the Irish have not conceded a goal against the Panthers and they look to continue that trend.

Coming into this match, the fifth-seeded Irish lead the all-time series 20-7-3. Notre Dame leads the series 6-4 since the 2016 season, Jay Vidovich’s first season as the Panthers’ head coach; a 7-8-1 record during his tenure.

But during the tournament, the Panthers have come off of two high-flying performances as they beat Northern Illinois 5-2 and then Hofstra 4-0 when they played them over at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

The Panthers scoring is well spread out as of this point as there are seven players with two goals.

The Fighting Irish as a team are sixth in the country in total goals (50), eighth in total points (143) and own the 13th-best scoring offense with 2.27 goals per contest. Notre Dame is also second in the country in shutout percentage (.591) and sixth in goal differential (33).

Jack Lynn leads the offense with nine goals. He has four assists to total a team-high 22 points. His 64 shots and 28 shots on goal are also a team best.

Dawson McCartney and Matthew Roou each have seven goals, while McCartney is tied for the team lead with five assists.

Notre Dame has shutout its opponent in six-straight matches, including all ACC postseason and NCAA Tournament matches. The Fighting Irish’s last conceded goal came Oct. 29 on the road vs. Chapel Hill.

The winner of this match will face the winner of Oregon State- Clemson in the Final Four which will take place over in Cary, NC on December 10. The final would be played in Cary on December 12.